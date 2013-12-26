FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold drifts lower, set for biggest annual loss in three decades
December 26, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drifts lower, set for biggest annual loss in three decades

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Gold drifted lower in thin
year-end trade on Thursday as a rally in equities and a strong
economic recovery in the United States dented its safe-haven
appeal.
    Gold is headed for a near 30 percent drop this year as the
U.S. Federal Reserve is set to begin unwinding its stimulus
measures, ending a 12-year rally that was prompted by rock
bottom interest rates and monetary stimulus by global central
banks.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,201.71 an
ounce by 0013 GMT. The decline this year is gold's biggest loss
since 1981. 
    * Data on Friday showed that orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods surged in November and a gauge of planned
business spending on capital goods recorded its largest increase
in nearly a year, pointing to sustained strength in the economy.
 
    * Strong economic data prompted the Fed to announce last
week that it would begin cutting back its $85 billion in monthly
bond purchases from January.
    * U.S. shares edged higher into record territory on Tuesday
before the Christmas holiday, while Japan's Nikkei share average
hit a six-year closing high on Wednesday, supported by optimism
over the global economy. 
    * Centerra Gold Inc said on Tuesday it has reached a
non-binding agreement with the government of Kyrgyzstan that
could pave the way for joint ownership of Kumtor, the country's
flagship gold mine. 
    * Non-resident Indians are bringing gold into the country by
taking advantage of rules that allow each individual to carry 1
kg of the metal, helping traders cope with restrictions on
imports during the peak wedding season. 
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims 
    2130 Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet 
    
    PRICES AT 0013 GMT
 Metal                Last       Change    Pct chg   YTD pct chg
                                                                 
 Spot gold              1201.71     -2.69     -0.22        -28.24
 Spot silver              19.43     -0.07     -0.36        -35.83
 Spot platinum             1337       7.3      0.55         -12.9
 Spot palladium          691.75      0.75      0.11         -0.04
 Comex gold Dec3         1201.4      -1.9     -0.16        -28.31
 Comex silver Dec3       19.455    -0.029     -0.15        -35.81
 Euro                     1.367                                  
 DXY                                                             
                                                                 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
