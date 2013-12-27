PRECIOUS-Gold steady in thin trade, but firm equities weigh

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed in thin trade on Friday, remaining on track for its biggest annual loss in more than 30 years as hopes of a global economic recovery and rallies in equities dent its appeal as an alternative investment. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold hit an intraday low around $1,208 an ounce before standing at $1,210.26 by 0016 GMT, hardly changed from Thursday. Prices have fallen more than 20 percent this year. * U.S. gold fell 0.18 percent to $1,210.10 an ounce. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings declined 0.19 percent to 804.22 tonnes on Thursday from 805.72 tonnes on Tuesday. * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly a month, a hopeful sign for the labour market, while holiday retail sales rose in November and December. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets looked well placed on Friday as Wall Street reached record heights for a fourth straight session, while rising U.S. yields lifted the dollar to new peaks on the yen. * Indian gold futures rose slightly on Thursday as the rupee depreciated against the greenback. * U.S. crude futures hit a two-month high near $100 a barrel on Friday, supported by supply disruptions in Africa and a fall in U.S. jobless claims that rekindled hope for demand growth in the world's top oil consumer. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) * 1530 U.S. ECRI weekly Precious metals prices 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1210.26 -0.04 -0.00 -27.73 Spot Silver 19.77 0.05 +0.25 -34.71 Spot Platinum 1351.49 -3.25 -0.24 -11.96 Spot Palladium 696.47 -0.53 -0.08 0.65 COMEX GOLD FEB4 1210.10 -2.20 -0.18 -27.79 1126 COMEX SILVER MAR4 19.80 -0.12 -0.61 -34.68 213 Euro/Dollar 1.3693 Dollar/Yen 104.91 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan)