PRECIOUS-Gold steady in thin trade, but firm equities weigh
December 27, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady in thin trade, but firm equities weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed in
thin trade on Friday, remaining on track for its biggest annual
loss in more than 30 years as hopes of a global economic
recovery and rallies in equities dent its appeal as an
alternative investment. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold hit an intraday low around $1,208 an
ounce before standing at $1,210.26 by 0016 GMT, hardly changed
from Thursday. Prices have fallen more than 20 percent this
year.
   * U.S. gold fell 0.18 percent to $1,210.10 an ounce. 
  
   * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings declined 0.19 percent to
804.22 tonnes on Thursday from 805.72 tonnes on Tuesday.
 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly a month, a
hopeful sign for the labour market, while holiday retail sales
rose in November and December. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets looked well placed on Friday as Wall Street
reached record heights for a fourth straight session, while
rising U.S. yields lifted the dollar to new peaks on the yen.
 
     * Indian gold futures rose slightly on Thursday as the
rupee depreciated against the greenback. 
     * U.S. crude futures hit a two-month high near $100 a
barrel on Friday, supported by supply disruptions in Africa and
a fall in U.S. jobless claims that rekindled hope for demand
growth in the world's top oil consumer. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    * 1530 U.S. ECRI weekly 

    
  Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1210.26   -0.04   -0.00    -27.73
  Spot Silver        19.77    0.05   +0.25    -34.71
  Spot Platinum    1351.49   -3.25   -0.24    -11.96
  Spot Palladium    696.47   -0.53   -0.08      0.65
  COMEX GOLD FEB4  1210.10   -2.20   -0.18    -27.79         1126
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  19.80   -0.12   -0.61    -34.68          213
  Euro/Dollar       1.3693
  Dollar/Yen        104.91
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
