PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher on physical buying, HK premiums up
December 27, 2013 / 3:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher on physical buying, HK premiums up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold edges higher, but strong equities weigh on sentiment
    * Premiums inch up in Hong Kong, steady in Singapore
    * Coming Up: U.S. ECRI weekly; 1530 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By Lewa Pardomuan
    SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold rebounded from intraday
lows on Friday on physical buying, but it was on track for its
biggest annual loss in more than 30 years as hopes of a global
economic recovery and rallies in equities dent its appeal as an
alternative investment. 
    Bullion has shed more than 27 percent this year as the
long-expected tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying
stimulus programme took the shine off the precious metal, which
is seen as a hedge against inflation.
    Gold hit an intraday low around $1,208 an ounce
before recovering to $1,213.80 by 0707 GMT, up 0.29 percent.    
The precious metal touched record highs above $1,900 in 2011,
when a worsening debt crisis in Europe sparked a buying rush.
    "Sentiment I think is bearish for next year," said Ronald
Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong,
adding that declines in exchange-traded funds holdings could
potentially drag down prices.
    "Gold may have to test at least $1,180 and then after that, 
$1,100. Let's see how the physical demand is and how the economy
behaves." 
    U.S. gold was steady at $1,213.30 an ounce.
    SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.19 percent to
804.22 tonnes on Thursday from 805.72 tonnes on Tuesday. In
ounces, holdings slipped to 25,856,464.05 ounces
from 25,904,686.51 - the weakest since 2009. 
    Dealers noted physical buying from Chinese consumers on
Friday, but demand from Indonesia and Thailand had eased in
recent weeks because of their weak currencies. 
    Premiums for gold bars inched up to a high of $2 an ounce
above spot London prices in Hong Kong, higher than $1.50 last
week on some tightness at the end of the year as dealers awaited
the arrival of fresh supply from Europe next month.
    Premiums in Singapore, a centre for bullion trading in
Southeast Asia, were steady at $1.50 an ounce, with dealers
watching the political drama in Thailand. 
    Thailand's government rejected a call from the Election
Commission on Thursday to postpone a February vote after clashes
between police and anti-government protesters in which a
policeman was killed and nearly 100 people were hurt.
 
    "Indonesia has been quiet but it has exported a lot of gold
in 2013 because of the weak currency," said a physical dealer in
Singapore. "I guess for Thailand, we will have to wait and see.
I don't think the protests will end unless there's a consensus."
     In other markets, Asian shares notched up gains on Friday
after a powerful performance by Wall Street, while Japanese
economic data impressed and the dollar briefly broke the 105 yen
barrier for the first time in five years. 
      
  Precious metals prices 0707 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1213.80    3.50   +0.29    -27.51
  Spot Silver        19.93    0.21   +1.06    -34.18
  Spot Platinum    1358.50    3.76   +0.28    -11.50
  Spot Palladium    699.97    2.97   +0.43      1.15
  COMEX GOLD FEB4  1213.30    1.00   +0.08    -27.60        11600
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  19.94    0.02   +0.12    -34.20         3936
  Euro/Dollar       1.3767
  Dollar/Yen        104.74
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Himani Sarkar)

