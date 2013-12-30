FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hardly moves, hit by rising equities
#Gold Market Report
December 30, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hardly moves, hit by rising equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Monday, heading for its biggest annual loss in more than three
decades, as firm equities and the prospect of a recovery in the
global economy stole its shine. 
    Gold is set to end a 12-year rally ignited by rock-bottom
interest rates and measures taken by global central banks to
prop up the economy, which have encouraged investors to put
their money in non-interest-bearing assets. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold added 0.03 percent to $1,213.20 an ounce by
0029 GMT, down sharply from record highs above $1,900 in 2011,
when a worsening debt crisis in Europe sparked a buying rush.
    * U.S. gold slipped 0.11 percent to $1,212.70 an
ounce. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.37 percent to
801.22 tonnes on Friday from 804.22 tonnes on Thursday.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets looked to run out the year with a flourish
on Monday, with Japanese shares again set to lead the way as the
yen skidded to fresh lows for a third straight session.
 
    * Indian gold futures edged lower on Friday as the rupee
firmed up against the dollar. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1500 U.S. PENDING HOME SALES FOR NOVEMBER 
    1530 DALLAS FED TEXAS MANUFACTURING INDEX FOR DECEMBER 
        
    PRICES
        
  Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1213.20    0.39   +0.03    -27.55
  Spot Silver        20.08    0.05   +0.25    -33.69
  Spot Platinum    1367.50   -4.00   -0.29    -10.91
  Spot Palladium    709.25    1.50   +0.21      2.49
  COMEX GOLD FEB4  1212.70   -1.30   -0.11    -27.63         1490
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  20.11    0.06   +0.28    -33.66         2506
  Euro/Dollar       1.3747
  Dollar/Yen        105.26
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
