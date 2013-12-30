PRECIOUS-Gold hardly moves, hit by rising equities

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Monday, heading for its biggest annual loss in more than three decades, as firm equities and the prospect of a recovery in the global economy stole its shine. Gold is set to end a 12-year rally ignited by rock-bottom interest rates and measures taken by global central banks to prop up the economy, which have encouraged investors to put their money in non-interest-bearing assets. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold added 0.03 percent to $1,213.20 an ounce by 0029 GMT, down sharply from record highs above $1,900 in 2011, when a worsening debt crisis in Europe sparked a buying rush. * U.S. gold slipped 0.11 percent to $1,212.70 an ounce. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.37 percent to 801.22 tonnes on Friday from 804.22 tonnes on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets looked to run out the year with a flourish on Monday, with Japanese shares again set to lead the way as the yen skidded to fresh lows for a third straight session. * Indian gold futures edged lower on Friday as the rupee firmed up against the dollar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1500 U.S. PENDING HOME SALES FOR NOVEMBER 1530 DALLAS FED TEXAS MANUFACTURING INDEX FOR DECEMBER PRICES Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1213.20 0.39 +0.03 -27.55 Spot Silver 20.08 0.05 +0.25 -33.69 Spot Platinum 1367.50 -4.00 -0.29 -10.91 Spot Palladium 709.25 1.50 +0.21 2.49 COMEX GOLD FEB4 1212.70 -1.30 -0.11 -27.63 1490 COMEX SILVER MAR4 20.11 0.06 +0.28 -33.66 2506 Euro/Dollar 1.3747 Dollar/Yen 105.26 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)