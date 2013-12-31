PRECIOUS-Gold on track for biggest annual loss since 1981

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Gold staged a modest rebound on Tuesday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, but the precious metal was on track for its biggest annual loss since 1981 as investors shifted their money to equities. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold added $1.80 an ounce to $1,197.80 an ounce by 0028 GMT. * U.S. gold fell 0.54 percent to $1,197.30 an ounce. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.37 percent to 798.22 tonnes on Monday from 801.22 tonnes on Friday. In terms of ounces, holdings fell to 25,663,578.79 from 25,760,019.68, their lowest since 2009. * China's net gold imports from Hong Kong fell 42 percent to below 100 tonnes in November, reflecting a drop in demand from jewellers and retail investors after strong purchases in recent months. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long position in copper futures and options for a second straight week and cut their bullish bets in gold and silver in the week to Dec. 24, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Monday. * Indian gold futures dropped on Monday tracking global prices, which fell on expectations that an improvement in the U.S. economy would lower demand for the yellow metal. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Global stocks are closing out 2013 sitting on sizable gains courtesy of super-easy monetary policies and an improving economic outlook, though some emerging markets have less to crow about as funds return to rich-world assets. * Crude oil futures tumbled on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday on early signals that oil output in Libya may be starting to recover and concerns over a buildup in local government debt in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly USUBSY=ECI 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Dec USCPMI=ECI 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Dec USCONC=ECI PRICES Precious metals prices 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1197.80 1.80 +0.15 -28.47 Spot Silver 19.58 0.03 +0.15 -35.34 Spot Platinum 1356.75 1.25 +0.09 -11.61 Spot Palladium 707.50 1.50 +0.21 2.24 COMEX GOLD FEB4 1197.30 -6.50 -0.54 -28.55 973 COMEX SILVER MAR4 19.62 0.00 +0.03 -35.26 403 Euro/Dollar 1.3800 Dollar/Yen 104.95 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)