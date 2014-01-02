FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 6-month low; ends 2013 down 28 pct
#Gold Market Report
January 2, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 6-month low; ends 2013 down 28 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Thursday but
held near a six-month low touched in the previous session after
prospects for a global economic recovery prompted investors to
abandon the safe-haven metal.
    After a 12-year bull run, gold tumbled 28 percent in 2013,
with the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to step away from
ultra-loose monetary policy undermining the investor rationale
for holding bullion.
     
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,205.30 an ounce
by 0052 GMT after falling to $1,184.50 an ounce on Tuesday, its
weakest since June 28. 
     * U.S. gold added 0.20 percent to $1,204.70 an
ounce.    
     * Growth in China's factories slowed slightly in December
as export orders and output weakened, official data showed on
Wednesday, adding to views that while the world's second-largest
economy remains resilient, it lost some steam in late 2013.
 
    * Italian carmaker Fiat SpA FIA.MI struck a $4.35 billion
deal to gain full control of Chrysler Group LLC, ending more
than a year of tense talks that have obstructed Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne's efforts to combine the two automakers'
resources. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets got the new year off to a sluggish start as
Chinese economic data disappointed ahead of a raft of reports on
global manufacturing due out through the session. 
    * Brent crude fell on Tuesday, ending 2013 almost unchanged
following a year in which traders balanced a spate of supply
disruptions from Middle East and Africa against surging output
from the United States. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145  China  HSBC Mfg PMI Final      Dec        CNPMIC=ECI 
    0843  Italy  Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI    Dec        ITRPMI=ECI 
    0853  Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI     Dec        DEPMIM=ECI 
    0858  EZ     Markit Mfg PMI          Dec         EUPMI=ECI 
    1500  U.S.   ISM Manufacturing PMI   Dec         USPMI=ECI 
    1500  U.S.   Construction spending mm Dec        USTCNS=ECI 
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0052 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1205.30    0.01   +0.00    -28.02
  Spot Silver        19.45    0.12   +0.62    -35.77
  Spot Platinum    1367.50   -3.00   -0.22    -10.91
  Spot Palladium    714.00    3.00   +0.42      3.18
  COMEX GOLD FEB4  1204.70    2.40   +0.20    -28.11         1196
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  19.48    0.11   +0.54    -35.74          564
  Euro/Dollar       1.3759
  Dollar/Yen        105.29
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
