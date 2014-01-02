FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rallies after worst annual loss in 32 years as equities drop
#Intel
January 2, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rallies after worst annual loss in 32 years as equities drop

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold posts best one-day rally since Oct. 22
    * Fund buying, index rebalancing help gold -traders
    * Inverse link between bullion, equities seen to strengthen
    * Coming up: US consumer confidence Tuesday

 (Adds more comment, market details, updates prices)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Gold rose nearly 2
percent on Thursday as sharp losses in the equity market
prompted funds to buy bullion on the first trading day of the
new year after the metal's worst annual decline in more than 30
years.
    Silver rallied about 4 percent for its biggest one-day gain
since mid September, while platinum group metals also jumped 2
percent in tandem with gold's rally.
    New positions initiated by institutional investors at the
start of the new year and some bargain hunting following the
metal drop to a six-month low in the previous session triggered
bullion demand, traders said.
    Analysts said that the inverse correlation between gold and
equities could strengthen in 2014 after bullion's tumble and the
stock market's strong run last year.
    "As investors take profits from the equity market after its
break-neck pace of growth last year, gold will continue its
upward momentum," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of
New Jersey-based Sica Wealth Management, with over $1 billion in
client assets.
    U.S. stocks, measured by the S&P 500 index, fell 1
percent Thursday on the first day of trading in 2014 as
investors booked profit in the wake of the S&P 500's best yearly
advance since 1997. 
    In contrast, gold sank by 28 percent in 2013, ending a
12-year bull run and posting its largest loss in 32 years, as
the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to unwind its monetary
stimulus. 
    Spot gold rose to a two-week high of $1,230.65 an
ounce late in the New York session when losses in the U.S.
stocks market deepened. 
    It was last up 1.7 percent at $1,226.19 by 2:15 p.m. EST
(1915 GMT), marking bullion's best one-day rise since Oct. 22.
    U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
$22.90 to $1,225.20 an ounce. Trading volume was in line with
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Some Asian dealers said the gold market was supported by
strong Chinese physical demand as bargain buyers returned.
    Gold also rallied in the face of a stronger U.S. dollar and
sharp losses in crude oil prices.  
    The metal is traditionally seen as a safe haven in times of
economic uncertainty and as a hedge against inflation.
    Other analysts cited thinner volumes in the New Year holiday
week and index rebalancing for Thursday's rally. 
    "I wouldn't read much into today's gains and generally the
first few sessions of the year can be misleading, as you have
all the index rebalancing taking place," Natixis analyst Nic
Brown said.
    Among other precious metals, silver rose 3.8 percent
to $20.06 an ounce. Silver was the second-biggest loser for the
year on the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB
index. Only corn turned in a worse performance last
year, while gold was the third-biggest loser. 
    Platinum was up 2.3 percent at $1,402 an ounce,
having lost 12 percent in 2013. Palladium rose 2 percent
to $725.50 an ounce. It was the only precious metal to chalk up
a positive performance in 2013, gaining nearly 2 percent.
 2:15 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold FEB   1225.20  22.90   1.9  1202.50 1230.80  124,716
 US Silver MAR  20.128  0.758   3.9   19.430  20.440   40,826
 US Plat APR   1404.60  30.80   2.2  1370.60 1409.60    9,198
 US Pall MAR    730.25  11.95   1.7   717.20  733.00    3,732
                                                               
 Gold          1226.19  20.90   1.7  1204.13 1230.65         
 Silver         20.060  0.730   3.8   19.430  20.220
 Platinum      1402.00  31.50   2.3  1374.00 1403.50
 Palladium      725.50  14.50   2.0   718.52  729.25
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        139,193   130,536   187,542     20.74   -0.73
 US Silver       44,652    38,574    57,554     29.69    2.77
 US Platinum      9,345    15,352    13,215     17.95    0.32
 US Palladium     3,823     3,362     5,861     19.77   -0.93
                                                               
 
 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by David Goodman, Dale Hudson and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
