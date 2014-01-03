FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains, near 2-week high on softer equities
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
January 3, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains, near 2-week high on softer equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its two-week high on
Friday, holding on to sharp gains from the previous session as
weaker equities spurred demand for the metal seen as a
safe-haven asset. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,224.65 an ounce by
0025 GMT. It climbed 1.6 percent on Thursday and hit a two-week
peak of $1,230.65 as sharp losses in equities prompted funds to
buy bullion on the first trading day of the new year. 
    * Silver was also trading near its highest in two
weeks after gaining 3.5 percent in the previous session.
    * Gold's gains come after it lost 28 percent in 2013, ending
a 12-year bull run and posting its largest loss in 32 years, as
the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to unwind its monetary
stimulus.
    * China Gold International, a mid-sized
Canadian-based company with two mines in China, is eager to make
an acquisition in Canada, but asset prices remain very high
despite a bombed-out mining sector, a company official said.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.60 tonnes to
794.62 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets were on the defensive on Friday after a
sudden reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades
sparked a bout of global risk aversion. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0500 U.S. Total vehicle sales Dec 
    0700 UK Nationwide House Prices For December
    0900 Euro Zone Money Supply Data For November 
    0930 UK Consumer Credit For November
    0930 UK Money Supply Data For November 
        
    PRICES AT 0025 GMT
 Metal                Last       Change    Pct chg
                                                      
 Spot gold              1224.65      0.14         0.01
 Spot silver              19.98     -0.02         -0.1
 Spot platinum          1397.75     -2.75         -0.2
 Spot palladium          727.75       1.5         0.21
 Comex gold Dec3         1224.3      -0.9        -0.07
 Comex silver Dec3       20.015    -0.113        -0.56
 Euro                    1.3667                       
 DXY                     80.565                       
                                                      
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active
 months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.