PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains, near 2-week high on softer equities

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its two-week high on Friday, holding on to sharp gains from the previous session as weaker equities spurred demand for the metal seen as a safe-haven asset. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,224.65 an ounce by 0025 GMT. It climbed 1.6 percent on Thursday and hit a two-week peak of $1,230.65 as sharp losses in equities prompted funds to buy bullion on the first trading day of the new year. * Silver was also trading near its highest in two weeks after gaining 3.5 percent in the previous session. * Gold's gains come after it lost 28 percent in 2013, ending a 12-year bull run and posting its largest loss in 32 years, as the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to unwind its monetary stimulus. * China Gold International, a mid-sized Canadian-based company with two mines in China, is eager to make an acquisition in Canada, but asset prices remain very high despite a bombed-out mining sector, a company official said. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.60 tonnes to 794.62 tonnes on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets were on the defensive on Friday after a sudden reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked a bout of global risk aversion. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 U.S. Total vehicle sales Dec 0700 UK Nationwide House Prices For December 0900 Euro Zone Money Supply Data For November 0930 UK Consumer Credit For November 0930 UK Money Supply Data For November PRICES AT 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1224.65 0.14 0.01 Spot silver 19.98 -0.02 -0.1 Spot platinum 1397.75 -2.75 -0.2 Spot palladium 727.75 1.5 0.21 Comex gold Dec3 1224.3 -0.9 -0.07 Comex silver Dec3 20.015 -0.113 -0.56 Euro 1.3667 DXY 80.565 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)