FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk high on softer equities, physical demand
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
January 7, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk high on softer equities, physical demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold extends rally to sixth day
    * Asian shares fall to near four-month low
    * India considering easing tough import rules

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Gold extended its new year
rally to a sixth session on Tuesday, pushing the safe-haven
metal to near three-week highs with support from weaker equities
and robust Chinese physical demand.
    U.S. gold futures also steadied after unusually sharp
movements in the previous session, when prices fell 3 percent
for a brief period before recovering. 
    Spot gold has gained nearly 4 percent in the past six
sessions, after a 28 percent drop last year, mainly due to
weakness in stock markets and as funds reallocate positions at
the start of the year. 
    "We have been rather surprised by gold's resilience over the
course of the last week, but suspect that it's upside staying
power will be limited," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
    Meir said prices will be hurt by the U.S. stimulus tapering,
the possibility of a stronger dollar, low inflation and outflows
from exchange traded funds - factors that caused bullion to
tumble in 2013 after a 12-year rally. 
    Spot gold had gained 0.3 percent to $1,241.45 an
ounce by 0721 GMT, not far from its three-week peak of
$1,248.30. 
    Asian shares fell to a near four-month low on Tuesday,
though the dollar rebounded after overnight weakness on
disappointing U.S. services sector data that raised concerns
about growth in the world's largest economy. 
    Gold is seen as an alternative to risky investments such as
equities.
    "We believe the gold price looks likely to move sideways in
choppy action," HSBC analysts said in a note. "Investment demand
is still sluggish but underlying physical consumption is
positive."
   
    PHYSICAL DEMAND
    Investors were heartened by buying interest in the physical
markets, where the outlook for demand from top buyers - China
and India - looked optimistic.
    Indian officials are in talks to cut a record high import
duty on gold and relax rules on exports, government sources
said, after the measures helped narrow the country's trade
deficit but now threaten to encourage smuggling. 
    The stringent rules cut off demand from India last year,
adding pressure to gold prices. 
    In China, premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold
 on the Shanghai Gold Exchange were steady at
about $20 an ounce over London prices.
    Volumes traded on the exchange hit their highest on Monday
since May.
    
    PRICES AT 0721 GMT     
 Metal                Last       Change    Pct change
                                                      
 Spot gold              1241.45      3.85         0.31
 Spot silver              20.12     -0.03        -0.15
 Spot platinum          1413.49      0.74         0.05
 Spot palladium           734.5     -0.75         -0.1
 Comex gold Dec3         1240.7       2.7         0.22
 Comex silver Dec3        20.17      0.06         0.33
 Euro                    1.3625                       
 DXY                     80.734                       
                                                      
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active
 months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.