PRECIOUS-Gold dips on stronger equities, U.S. growth hopes
January 8, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on stronger equities, U.S. growth hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gold eased for a second session
on Wednesday as equities inched higher on optimism over U.S.
economic growth, hurting bullion's safe-haven appeal. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.3 percent to $1,227.74 an
ounce by 0014 GMT, after snapping a five-day rally on Tuesday.
    * Prices were hurt by data showing the U.S. trade deficit
fell to a four-year low in November as exports hit a record high
and weak oil prices held down the import bill. 
    * The report, the latest in a string of strengthening
economic fundamentals, left economists anticipating a far
stronger growth pace for the fourth-quarter than previously
expected.
    * A strong economy and higher equities curb demand for gold
which is seen as an alternative investment.
    * Two top Federal Reserve officials said they expected the
U.S. central bank to reduce its stimulus at a steady pace, with
the lone official to dissent against the Fed's decision to trim
its bond buying saying he was comfortable with the approach.
 
    * Markets are awaiting the Wednesday release of the minutes
of the December Fed meeting - when the bank decided to cut back
its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases - to gauge the pace of
the drawdown. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares should benefit from improving risk appetite
on Wednesday after the strong trade data boosted expectations
for U.S. growth, while a lessening of sovereign strains in
Europe lifted stocks there to the highest since 2008.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 German Trade Data For November 
    1000 Euro Zone Retail Sales For November 
    1000 Euro Zone Unemployment For November 
    1100 German Industrial Orders For November 
    1315 ADP December employment report
    1900 The Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from
its Dec. 17-18 meeting
    
    PRICES AT 0014 GMT    
 Metal              Last      Change    Pct chg
                                                
 Spot gold           1227.74     -3.75      -0.3
 Spot silver           19.78     -0.08      -0.4
 Spot platinum       1407.74     -3.01     -0.21
 Spot palladium       737.75     -0.75      -0.1
 Comex gold           1227.6        -2     -0.16
 Comex silver         19.785    -0.002     -0.01
                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
