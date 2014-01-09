FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after 2-day drop, US data in focus
#Gold Market Report
January 9, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after 2-day drop, US data in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Thursday after losses in the last two sessions, as strong U.S.
jobs data took the sheen off the metal's safe-haven appeal and
with investors eyeing more data through the week for clues on
the strength of the economy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had eased 0.07 percent to $1,224.80 an
ounce by 0018 GMT, after dipping 1 percent in the previous two
sessions.
    * Minutes of the Fed's Dec. 17-18 policy meeting, released
on Wednesday, showed many members of the policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee wanted to proceed with caution in trimming
the central bank's $85 billion monthly asset purchases.
 
    * U.S. private employers hired staff at the fastest pace in
13 months in December, data from a payrolls processor showed,
burnishing expectations that national jobs data due later in the
week from the government will confirm the U.S. economy was
gathering steam at the end of last year. 
    * Markets are focusing their attention on U.S. weekly
jobless claims data on Thursday and nonfarm payrolls on Friday. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.50 tonnes to
793.12 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * Brent crude oil will see nearly $3 billion in fresh buying
and gold more than $1 billion from the annual rebalancing of the
world's two largest commodity indexes beginning Wednesday.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares got off to a weak start on Thursday after a
lacklustre performance on Wall Street overnight and ahead of
Chinese inflation data, while the dollar stood tall against a
basket of currencies. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1200 Bank of England announces interest rate decision 
    1245 ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement 
    1330 US weekly jobless claims for week ended Jan. 4
    2350 Japan December foreign reserves
    
    PRICES AT 0018 GMT     
 Metal             Last       Change    Pct chg
                                                 
 Spot gold            1224.8     -0.91      -0.07
 Spot silver           19.47     -0.03      -0.15
 Spot platinum          1410      -3.5      -0.25
 Spot palladium        734.5         1       0.14
 Comex gold           1224.1      -1.4      -0.11
 Comex silver         19.485     -0.05      -0.28
 Euro                 1.3573                     
 DXY                  81.072                     
                                                 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
