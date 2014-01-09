FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after 2-day drop, US data in focus
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
January 9, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after 2-day drop, US data in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Markets eyeing U.S. jobless claims, nonfarm payroll data
    * Dollar close to 7-week high, keeping gold prices in check
    * SPDR holdings fall 1.50 tonnes to lowest in five years

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Thursday, after dropping in the past two sessions, as strong
U.S. jobs data took the sheen off the metal's safe-haven appeal
while investors waited for further clues on the strength of the
world's largest economy. 
    Markets were also digesting minutes of the Federal Reserve
policy meeting released on Wednesday to gauge the U.S. central
bank's outlook for the pace of its stimulus tapering this year. 
    The minutes showed many Fed officials wanted to proceed with
caution in scaling back its bond-buying programme, but strong
U.S. data seemed to indicate that the Fed is likely to continue
cutting its stimulus.  
    Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,226.90 an ounce
by 0737 GMT, after a 1 percent drop over the prior two sessions.
    "The main factor for gold this year is how the Fed is going
to go forward with its QE tapering," said Barnabas Gan, an
analyst at OCBC Bank, referring to quantitative easing.
    The U.S. central bank surprised many investors by deciding
at its meeting last month to cut its bond purchases by $10
billion, bringing them to $75 billion per month.
    "The outlook for the U.S. economy seems favourable, and gold
being a dollar denominated commodity will be sensitive to dollar
strength should the tapering continue," said Gan, who sees a
downside risk of $1,150 for gold prices. 
    The dollar hovered at seven-week highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Thursday, having risen for a second
session after an upbeat private-sector jobs report drove U.S.
short-term yields and market rates higher. 
    A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies.
    Traders are eyeing U.S. weekly jobless claims data expected
on Thursday and the more-significant nonfarm payrolls on Friday
for clues on the health of the economy. 
    Investor sentiment continued to be bearish towards gold with
holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, falling 1.50 tonnes to 793.12
tonnes on Wednesday - the lowest in five years. 
    On the physical side, premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
were steady at $17 an ounce as demand picked up ahead of the
Chinese New Year. 

    PRICES AT 0737 GMT       
 Metal             Last       Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold            1226.9     1.19      0.1
 Spot silver           19.56     0.06     0.31
 Spot platinum          1412     -1.5    -0.11
 Spot palladium          733     -0.5    -0.07
 Comex gold           1226.2      0.7     0.06
 Comex silver          19.56     0.02     0.11
 Euro                 1.3594                  
 DXY                  80.998                  
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.