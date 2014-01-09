FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises ahead of US jobs data, breaks two-day drop
January 9, 2014

PRECIOUS-Gold rises ahead of US jobs data, breaks two-day drop

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Long-term gold outlook grim on expected Fed tapering
    * Largest gold exchange-traded fund reports outflow
    * Traders await Friday's U.S. payrolls data

 (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on
Thursday after two days of losses as traders added positions
ahead of Friday's key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which will
be closely watched for clues on whether the Federal Reserve will
keep trimming its bond-buying stimulus.
    Bullion climbed even as data showed U.S. weekly jobless
claims fell last week and planned layoffs hit a 13-1/2 year low
in December, adding to a string of recent data that have
suggested the economy is gaining steam. 
    Analysts said that possible disappointment over Friday's
jobs data could give gold a boost in the short term. However,
the precious metal is likely to remain under pressure this year
after the Fed opted to cut its monthly asset purchases by $10
billion in December.
    "Gold is currently lacking the investor psychology and
strong demand for commodities as an asset class that drove
prices to $1,900 an ounce. I don't see them returning any time
soon in 2014," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities
investment firm LOGIC Advisors in New Jersey. 
    Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,227.86 an ounce by
3:22 p.m. EST (2022 GMT).
    U.S. Comex gold futures for February delivery settled
up $3.90 an ounce at $1,229.40, with trading volume about 20
percent below the 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    Friday's nonfarm payrolls are expected to show an increase
of 196,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey of
economists, slightly below November's 203,000 count.
 
    Gold has risen nearly 2 percent this month on a combination
of losses in global stock markets, fund buying related to index
rebalancing and Chinese physical demand. 
    Bullion was also underpinned by a pause in the dollar's
rally versus the euro following cautious comments made by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi after the bank left
interest rates at record lows.   
    
    GOLD ETF'S OUTFLOW
    The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New
York's SPDR Gold Shares, reported its first outflow of the
year yesterday, of 1.5 tonnes, taking its holdings to a
five-year low of 793.121 tonnes.
    Last year the fund saw an outflow of more than 550 tonnes,
the first year its holdings had fallen since its launch in 2004.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Thursday it has cut
its 2014 gold price forecasts by 11 percent to $1,150 an ounce,
and its silver price forecasts by 21 percent to $18.38. 
    The U.S. bank said that its bearish view is driven by the
challenging macro-economic environment, which is best captured
by rising U.S. 10-year rates and a persistent lack of inflation
pressures.
    Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.3
percent to $19.55 an ounce. Platinum edged up 25 cents at
$1,413.75 and palladium eased 25 cents at $733.25.
 2:45 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold FEB   1229.40   3.90   0.3  1222.80 1230.90  110,576
 US Silver MAR  19.683  0.144   0.7   19.380  19.710   29,568
 US Plat APR   1419.90   5.70   0.4  1412.60 1427.60    8,685
 US Pall MAR    736.50  -1.80  -0.2   735.30  741.40    2,538
                                                               
 Gold          1227.86   2.15   0.2  1224.28 1231.40         
 Silver         19.550  0.050   0.3   19.430  19.690
 Platinum      1413.75   0.25   0.0  1415.50 1422.49
 Palladium      733.25  -0.25   0.0   737.50  739.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        151,295   122,791   186,749     19.73   -0.17
 US Silver       33,446    36,320    57,395     27.62    0.33
 US Platinum      8,791    14,295    12,908     18.49   -0.29
 US Palladium     2,619     3,139     5,857      18.3   -0.05
                                                               
   

 (Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Jason Neely, David Evans
and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
