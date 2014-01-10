FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold headed for weekly drop; all eyes on U.S. jobs report
January 10, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold headed for weekly drop; all eyes on U.S. jobs report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Friday as investors awaited U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers to
gauge the strength of economic recovery and the outlook for
monetary policy. 
    The metal, however, was headed for its first weekly drop in
three weeks as recent economic data already suggested that the
U.S. economy was gaining steam.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,227.20 an
ounce by 0016 GMT. It has lost 0.7 percent for the week.
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits last week fell and planned layoffs hit a 13-1/2 year
low in December. 
    * Markets fear that a strong U.S. jobs report later today
could prompt the Federal Reserve to further reduce its
bond-buying stimulus. The Fed last month announced a $10 billion
cut to its $85 billion monthly asset purchase programme.
    * Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its 2014 average
gold price forecast to $1,150, citing an uncertain
macro-economic environment and lack of investment demand.
    
    * Barclays said it expects gold prices to average $1,205 and
 test 2010 lows this year, as the metal is likely to struggle to
find supportive catalysts. 
    * Commodity exchange traded products suffered their worst
year on record in 2013 as investors dumped gold holdings and
joined the equity rally, data from BlackRock showed.
    * A whopping $42.9 billion was withdrawn from commodity ETPs
in 2013, with gold ETPs accounting for $40 billion of those
outflows. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar eased from a seven-week high as investors
booked some profits ahead of the keenly awaited U.S. jobs
report, helping lift the euro that was briefly unsettled by
dovish comments from the European Central Bank. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China trade data
    1330 US nonfarm payrolls for Dec 
    1500 US Nov Wholesale Inventories 
    
    PRICES AT 0016 GMT
 Metal            Last       Change   Pct chg
                                                
 Spot gold          1227.20    -0.34       -0.03
 Spot silver          19.53    -0.01       -0.05
 Spot platinum      1412.49    -0.76       -0.05
 Spot palladium         733    -0.11       -0.02
 Comex gold            1227     -2.4        -0.2
 Comex silver        19.545    -0.13        -0.7
 Euro                1.3603                     
 DXY                 80.949                     
                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
