PRECIOUS-Gold eases on stronger equities, US retail sales data

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gold retreated for a second session on Wednesday, moving further away from a one-month high, as a rally in stock markets prompted by strong U.S. retail sales data dented the metal's appeal as a safe haven. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,243.19 an ounce by 0011 GMT. It touched a one-month peak of $1,255 early on Tuesday before ending the day 0.7 percent lower. * U.S. retail sales edged up in December with a core spending gauge posting a big jump, a sign the economy gathered steam at the end of last year and was poised for stronger growth in 2014. * The Federal Reserve should bring its bond-buying program to a swift close, according to two of its most hawkish policymakers who take up voting power this year, with one vowing to use his vote to support cuts to the program even if stocks take a tumble. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.56 tonnes to 789.56 tonnes on Tuesday. * Goldcorp Inc commenced its formal bid for Osisko Mining Corp on Tuesday, saying that it chose to proceed with the unsolicited offer after a long series of frustrated attempts to engage Osisko in talks about a possible deal. * The Fed took a first formal step toward restricting the role of Wall Street banks in trading physical commodities, citing fears that a multibillion-dollar disaster could bring down a bank and imperil the stability of the financial system. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets look set to gain on Wednesday as surprising strength in U.S. consumer spending reassured investors the world's largest economy was still on track for growth, lifting the dollar and Wall Street. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China New yuan loans 0200 China M2 money supply 0800 Germany 2013 GDP 1000 Euro zone Trade data 1330 U.S. Producer prices 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing PRICES AT 0011 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1243.19 -1.52 -0.12 Spot silver 20.18 -0.03 -0.15 Spot platinum 1423.75 -2.5 -0.18 Spot palladium 735.25 1.85 0.25 Comex gold 1243.1 -2.3 -0.18 Comex silver 20.22 -0.06 -0.31 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)