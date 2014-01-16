FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady after 2-day fall, economic optimism weighs
January 16, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady after 2-day fall, economic optimism weighs

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Thursday after a two-day decline but a rally in stocks and
increasing optimism over global economic growth weighed on the
metal's appeal as an alternative investment.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,241.31 an ounce by 0012
GMT. Other precious metals were slightly higher. 
    * The International Monetary Fund expects global growth to
pick up this year, though it said deflation is a "rising risk"
as long as economic growth stays below levels that policy-makers
believe are optimal. 
    * U.S. producer prices recorded their largest gain in six
months in December as the cost of gasoline rebounded strongly,
but there were few signs of any sustained price pressures.
 
    * India has asked jewellers to provide information on
purchases of gold bars or jewellery worth more than 500,000
rupees ($8,100) by the end of this month, a move seen keeping a
check on big transactions amid rising smuggling. 
    * South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union said it would call a strike in the platinum industry if
its members backed such action. AMCU members have voted in
favour of a stoppage at Impala Platinum over wages, and
the union will canvas its rank and file this week at Anglo
American Platinum and Lonmin. 
    * Osisko Mining Corp said it was reviewing Goldcorp
Inc's unsolicited C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion) takeover
proposal, but considered the 15 percent premium it offered as
"very low". 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares ticked higher after a set of robust U.S. data
and upbeat earnings from Bank of America helped squash concerns
of a slowdown in the world's largest economy following
disappointing jobs growth in December. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China Foreign direct investment 
    0900 Italy Trade data 
    1330 U.S. Consumer inflation 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index 
    1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index 

    PRICES AT 0012 GMT
 Metal            Last       Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1241.31    -0.05        0
 Spot silver          20.18     0.04      0.2
 Spot platinum       1424.5     0.75     0.05
 Spot palladium      739.94     0.44     0.06
 Comex gold          1241.2      2.9     0.23
 Comex silver          20.2    0.066     0.33
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
