PRECIOUS-Gold steady after 2-day fall, economic optimism weighs
#Gold Market Report
January 16, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady after 2-day fall, economic optimism weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* IMF says global growth to pick up, but deflation a risk
    * Gold's decline to accelerate in coming days - analyst
    * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims at 1330 GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Thursday after a two-day decline, but a rally in stocks and
increasing optimism over global economic growth weighed on the
metal's appeal as an alternative investment.
    The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it expects
global growth to pick up this year, though deflation is a
"rising risk" as long as economic growth stays below levels that
policy-makers believe are optimal. 
    Gold, also viewed as a hedge against inflation, could see
further losses, say analysts, erasing its 3-percent gains so far
this year.
    The metal had climbed early in the year on strong Chinese
physical demand and a weak U.S. jobs report, which sparked
speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow the pace of
tapering its monetary stimulus. 
    "We still see an erosion in gold prices, with the pace
perhaps picking up over the next few days given the renewed
vitality evident in the U.S. equity markets," said INTL FCStone
analyst Edward Meir. 
    Spot gold was flat at $1,240.45 an ounce by 0727 GMT.
Other precious metals were also largely unchanged. 
    The dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen, as a set
of robust U.S. data and upbeat earnings from Bank of America
 helped offset concerns of a growth slowdown following
December's disappointing payroll numbers. 
    "Against a backdrop of a stronger USD, rising U.S. 10-year
bond yields and the failure of gold to break through a key
resistance level of $1,255 in previous sessions, gold is likely
to remain under pressure," ANZ analysts said in a note.
    In news on other precious metals, South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said it would call
a strike in the platinum industry if its members backed such
action. 
    AMCU members have voted in favour of a stoppage at Impala
Platinum over wages, and the union will canvas its rank
and file this week at Anglo American Platinum and
Lonmin. 
    
    PRICES AT 0727 GMT
 Metal             Last       Change    Pct chg
                                                
 Spot gold           1240.45     -0.91     -0.07
 Spot silver           20.07     -0.07     -0.35
 Spot platinum       1422.99     -0.76     -0.05
 Spot palladium       738.25     -1.25     -0.17
 Comex gold           1239.9       1.6      0.13
 Comex silver          20.11     -0.02     -0.12
 Euro                 1.3607                    
 DXY                   81.03                    
                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
