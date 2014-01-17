FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold poised to snap 3-week rally on economic outlook
#Gold Market Report
January 17, 2014 / 12:32 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold poised to snap 3-week rally on economic outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold was steady in early trade
on Friday but was headed for its first weekly drop in four weeks
as a string of U.S. data showed more strength in the recovery of
the world's largest economy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was flat at $1,242.71 an ounce by 0024
GMT, and was heading for a 0.3 percent drop for the week.
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell for the second consecutive week last week,
suggesting a sharp step-down in job growth in December was
likely to be temporary. 
    * The better labor market tone was also captured by a survey
on Thursday showing an acceleration in manufacturing activity in
the Mid-Atlantic region, accompanied by a rise in factory jobs.
    * An economic recovery dims gold's appeal as a safe-haven
investment and could prompt the Federal Reserve to continue with
cutting back its bullion-friendly monetary stimulus.
    * Earlier this week, the World Bank raised its forecast for
global growth for the first time in three years as advanced
economies started to pick up pace. 
    * South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union said its members had voted in favour of a strike over
wages at world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin and they
would down tools next week.
    * Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed its intent to
remain in the commodities trading business, deeming it "too
important" to clients to exit, Chief Financial Officer Harvey
Schwartz said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Stocks got off to a lacklustre start and the dollar was on
the back foot in early Asian trading on Friday after downbeat
results cast a shadow over Wall Street. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0500 Japan Consumer confidence 
    1330 U.S. Housing starts 
    1330 U.S. Building permits 
    1415 U.S. Industrial output 
    1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index 

    PRICES AT 0024 GMT     
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold         1242.71     0.62       0.05
 Spot silver         20.07     0.02        0.1
 Spot platinum        1426     0.75       0.05
 Spot palladium      739.5    -0.25      -0.03
 Comex gold         1242.7      2.5        0.2
 Comex silver        20.11    0.056       0.28
 Euro               1.3612                    
 DXY                 80.93                    
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

