FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold at 6-week high; platinum gains on S. African strikes
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
January 20, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold at 6-week high; platinum gains on S. African strikes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Monday to
its highest in nearly six weeks, supported by weaker equities,
which are lifting the metal's safe-haven appeal and improving
investor confidence.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,257 an ounce by
0012 GMT, after hitting $1,259.46 earlier - the highest since
Dec. 11. Platinum gained on upcoming strikes in South
Africa. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 7.49 tonnes to
797.05 tonnes on Friday - the first increase in a month.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
in gold and silver futures and options for a third consecutive
week, as equities' weakness prompted funds to add precious metal
positions, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday. 
    * Deutsche Bank will withdraw from gold and
silver benchmark price setting, it said on Friday, as European
regulators investigate suspected manipulation of precious metals
prices by banks. 
    * The main trade union for South African platinum miners
will strike this week at the world's top three producers,
hitting over half of global output and the margins of companies
struggling to make profits. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets were in a hesitant mood on Monday ahead of
figures that are expected to show a slight slowdown in regional
powerhouse China, while the U.S. dollar started near a two-month
high. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China Q4 GDP 
    0200 China Retail sales 
    0200 China Industrial output 
    0700 Germany Producer prices 
    0900 Italy Industrial orders 

    PRICES AT 0012 GMT     
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold            1257     3.38      0.27
 Spot silver         20.32     0.06       0.3
 Spot platinum     1453.25     2.64      0.18
 Spot palladium     746.75    -0.45     -0.06
 Comex gold         1256.9        5       0.4
 Comex silver        20.35     0.04      0.23
 Euro               1.3522                   
 DXY                81.237                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.