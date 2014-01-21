PRECIOUS-Gold steady; platinum near 2-1/2 month high on strike notice

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Gold was just below a six-week high on Tuesday amid subdued activity in the stock markets and on the data front, while platinum was near the strongest in 2-1/2 months as strikes were set to begin this week at the top producers. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,253.35 an ounce by 0024 GMT, not far from its six-week peak of $1,259.85. * Platinum was at $1,459.25, down slightly after sharp gains in the previous session that took it to $1,469.50 - its highest since Oct. 31. * The main trade union for South African platinum miners said it will strike from Thursday at the world's top three producers, hitting over half of global output. * Chinese gold imports, the lone bright spot in an otherwise disastrous year for bullion in 2013, look set to fall from last year's record levels, adding to pressure on gold as analysts forecast a price decline for a second year. * Osisko Mining Corp rejected an unsolicited C$2.6 billion ($2.37 billion) takeover bid from rival Goldcorp Inc , saying the offer was financially inadequate and not in the best interests of its shareholders. * South African gold producers said they had received notice from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union of its intention to strike on Thursday, adding the companies will seek to halt the action in the courts. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets got off to a subdued start on Tuesday amid a dearth of major data, with the only action being a spike in the New Zealand dollar on talk interest rates could rise there as early as next week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1253.35 0.16 0.01 Spot silver 20.27 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1459.25 -2.65 -0.18 Spot palladium 744.25 -1.15 -0.15 Comex gold 1253.5 1.6 0.13 Comex silver 20.28 -0.02 -0.12 Euro 1.3544 DXY 81.188 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)