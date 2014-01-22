FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near week low on US stimulus prospects, growth outlook
January 22, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near week low on US stimulus prospects, growth outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
lowest in a week on Wednesday, after sharp overnight losses, on
speculation about further cuts to the U.S. Federal Reserve's
stimulus measures and an improving outlook for the global
economy. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,242.19 an ounce
by 0018 GMT, after falling nearly 1 percent on Tuesday on fears
that Fed will announce a second cut to its bond purchases in its
policy meeting next week.
    * The International Monetary Fund raised its global growth
forecast for the first time in nearly two years, saying fading
economic headwinds should permit advanced nations to pick up the
mantle of growth from emerging markets. 
    * Gold in 2014 will not push much lower from current levels
around $1,250, although investors hoping last year's 28 percent
battering will bring a bounce back face disappointment,
consensus estimates in a Reuters poll show. 
    * Platinum group metals will outperform gold and silver this
year, bolstered by an improved global economic backdrop and
lower mined output, but ample above-ground inventories will cap
significant gains, a Reuters poll showed. 
    * Singapore has dropped plans to set a daily reference price
for gold, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said,
as regulators in Europe investigate suspected manipulation of
precious metals prices by banks. 
    * Bosses of the world's top three platinum producers accused
South Africa's AMCU union of making "unaffordable and
unrealistic" demands ahead of a strike this week which could hit
over half of global output of the precious metal.
 
    * Dissidents in South Africa's AMCU union are forming a
rival to the militant labour group, accusing its leadership of
recklessly pursuing a damaging strike in the country's platinum
sector. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian share markets began in subdued fashion on Wednesday,
while the dollar remained broadly supported, trading around its
highest level since mid-November. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    Bank of Japan announces monetary policy decision 
    1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 
    1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales 
    1355 U.S. Weekly Redbook retail sales 

    PRICES AT 0018 GMT     
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold          1242.19     1.08      0.09
 Spot silver          19.87     0.02       0.1
 Spot platinum      1451.99     3.24      0.22
 Spot palladium      746.22     2.32      0.31
 Comex gold          1242.2      0.4      0.03
 Comex silver          19.9     0.03      0.15
 Euro                1.3558                   
 DXY                 81.108                   
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
