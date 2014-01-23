FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 2-week low; platinum strikes set to begin
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
January 23, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 2-week low; platinum strikes set to begin

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest level
in nearly two weeks on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data
to gauge the strength of the economy, while platinum eased from
a 2-1/2 month high ahead of planned strikes at South African
mines.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,232.89 an ounce
by 0028 GMT. It earlier hit $1,232.19 - its lowest since Jan.
10.
    * Platinum eased from a 2-1/2 month peak hit on
Monday as half of world platinum production is set to grind to a
halt on Thursday as South Africa's hardline Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union vowed to press ahead with a
strike over pay. 
    * A South African court ordered the AMCU union to suspend
its planned strike in the gold sector pending a ruling on
whether the action is legal, the Chamber of Mines said.
 
    * Barrick Gold Corp said it has agreed to sell its
Kanowna gold mine in Western Australia to Northern Star
Resources Ltd for A$75 million ($66.4 million), as part of its
move to sell non-core assets and focus on its lower cost mines.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.20 tonnes to
795.85 tonnes on Wednesday.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets got off to a soggy start as investors
counted down to data on Chinese manufacturing, while diverging
outlooks for interest rates sent the British pound soaring and
tipped the Canadian dollar into a tailspin. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI 
    0758 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI 
    0828 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI 
    0858 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1330 U.S. National activity index 
    1358 U.S. Markit flash manufacturing PMI 
    1400 U.S. Home price index 
    1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence 
    1500 U.S. Existing home sales 

    PRICES AT 0028 GMT    
 Metal              Last        Change    Pct chg
                                                   
 Spot gold             1232.89     -3.17      -0.26
 Spot silver             19.68     -0.05      -0.25
 Spot platinum         1447.99     -4.26      -0.29
 Spot palladium         743.25      -0.5      -0.07
 Comex gold               1233      -5.6      -0.45
 Comex silver            19.71     -0.12      -0.65
 Euro                   1.3536                     
 DXY                    81.274                     
                                                   
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.