PRECIOUS-Gold rallies to 2-month high on weaker stocks
#Gold Market Report
January 27, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rallies to 2-month high on weaker stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gold rallied for a third
session on Monday to its highest in two months, with its
safe-haven appeal boosted as shares fell on expectations
investors would keep shifting money away from emerging
economies.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,275.09 an
ounce by 0021 GMT, after hitting a two-month peak of $1,278.01
earlier.
    * U.S. gold climbed 1 percent, while other precious
metals also edged higher.
    * Gold was boosted as Argentina abandoned support of its
peso on the open market, sending the currency skidding to its
biggest drop since the 2002 financial crisis, and the Turkish
lira fell. 
    * Fears of a slowdown in China also hurt equities, pushing
up gold.
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in gold but slashed their long positions in silver in
the week to Jan. 21, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday. 
    * Barrick Gold Corp's warning that its
in-the-ground gold reserves will shrink is widely expected to be
echoed in the coming weeks by miners around the globe, spelling
more asset writedowns for an already beat-up sector.
 
    * Deutsche Bank is talking with prospective buyers about
selling its place in the global gold and silver price setting
process, sources familiar with the matter said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The yen rocketed to a seven-week high against the dollar
in early Asian trading on Monday, driven by fears of a continued
flight from emerging markets as tighter credit conditions in
China threatened to put the brakes on the world's second-biggest
economy. 
   
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900 Germany Ifo business climate index 
    1358 U.S. Flash Markit services PMI 
    1500 U.S. New home sales 
    1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index 
    
    PRICES AT 0021 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold          1275.09     6.45       0.51
 Spot silver             20     0.14        0.7
 Spot platinum      1431.25        8       0.56
 Spot palladium      732.75        1       0.14
 Comex gold          1275.5     11.2       0.89
 Comex silver         20.01    0.245       1.24
 Euro                1.3685                    
 DXY                 80.425                    
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
