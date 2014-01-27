FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rallies to 2-month high on safe-haven bids
January 27, 2014 / 4:05 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rallies to 2-month high on safe-haven bids

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold up for third session as equities fall
    * Worries over emerging markets, China slowdown hurt stocks

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gold firmed after rallying to
its highest in two months on Monday as equities fell on worries
that capital outflows from emerging economies would continue,
boosting bullion's safe-haven appeal.  
    Asian shares dived as emerging markets remained under
pressure, with the U.S. Federal Reserve poised to continue
tapering stimulus and tighter credit conditions in China raising
fears of a sharper economic slowdown. 
    Spot gold was steady at $1,268.60 an ounce by 0742
GMT, after earlier hitting a two-month peak of $1,278.01.
    U.S. gold futures climbed 1 percent, while other
precious metals also edged higher.
    "A poor performance from U.S. equities lifted sentiment and
boosted safe-haven demand for gold," said Joyce Liu, an
investment analyst at Phillip Futures.
    Gold is often seen as an alternative investment to risky
assets such as stocks.
    But Liu warned that a correction was possible given the
recent sharp rally in prices and resistance around $1,275. 
    Other analysts also said the gold rally could be cut off as
the Fed on Tuesday begins a two-day policy meeting in which it
is expected to announce another $10 billion reduction in its
bond purchases. 
    "Bullion prices at current levels may have largely priced in
a $10 billion taper," HSBC analysts said in a note.
    "However, this does not preclude prices from falling should
the Fed announce another round of taper."
    Gold prices climbed to record highs in 2011, helped by a
series of stimulus measures meant to bolster a weak U.S.
economy. With improvements last year in the U.S. labour and
housing markets, the Fed is rolling back its support.
    
    CHINESE DEMAND 
    With the rally in gold prices, which have gained for five
straight weeks, purchases from China - the world's biggest gold
consumer - slowed on Monday with volumes lower than Friday's.
    Premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold on the
Shanghai Gold Exchange steadied at about $10, after falling
earlier to $7.
    Among other precious metals, platinum gained as South
Africa's main platinum miners union was set to resume
government-brokered talks with the world's top three producers,
in an effort to end a strike. 
    
    PRICES AT 0742 GMT         
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1268.6    -0.04         0
 Spot silver         19.88     0.02       0.1
 Spot platinum     1433.99    10.74      0.75
 Spot palladium      732.2     0.45      0.06
 Comex gold         1268.4      4.1      0.32
 Comex silver        19.89    0.125      0.63
 Euro               1.3695                   
 DXY                80.432                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
