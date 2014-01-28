FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of Fed meet; stimulus outlook in focus
#Gold Market Report
January 28, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of Fed meet; stimulus outlook in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold little changed after 1 pct drop in previous session
    * Fed begins two-day policy meeting on Tuesday
    * Platinum strikes continue, prices gain

 (Adds comment on China demand)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gold was steady on Tuesday
after sliding in the previous session, with investors worried
the U.S. Federal Reserve could make further stimulus cuts this
week.
    An improving economy prompted the Fed to announce last month
a cut in its bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion, and the U.S.
central bank is widely expected to make a similar reduction in a
two-day policy meeting that begins on Tuesday. 
    Scaling back on the stimulus measures would dim gold's
appeal as an inflation-hedge and hurt prices, but any further
weakness in equities could boost the metal.
    "Gold could be under pressure in the wake of the Fed move,
but another turn lower in U.S. stocks could offer an element of
support," said Edward Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone.
    "Our thinking is that equities may have lower to go still
and that Monday's sell-off in gold may prove short-lived."
    Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,257.04 an ounce
by 0733 GMT. It closed 1 percent lower on Monday after
retreating sharply from a two-month high of $1,278.01.
    Gold usually moves in the opposite direction of equities as
it is considered an alternative investment to risky assets. 
    Global shares have been under pressure recently on concerns
about slowing growth in China, capital outflows from emerging
markets and a weak U.S. earnings season.
    
    PHYSICAL DEMAND
    Data on Monday showed that China's 2013 gold imports from
Hong Kong more than doubled from the previous year to hit a
record of 1,158.162 tonnes as a sharp fall in prices led to
unprecedented demand. 
    However, imports are expected to slow after China celebrates
the Lunar New Year as demand eases on continued price volatility
and due to sufficiently stocked dealers. The holiday begins on
Jan. 31 this year and runs into the first week of February.
    "In coming days, gold is set to lose a major price support
as China winds down for the Lunar New Year and their gold demand
may remain absent in ensuing weeks," ANZ analyst Victor
Thianpiriya said in a note.
    "We are cautious of chasing rallies in this environment.
With the market absent a large buyer, gold is likely to find
difficulty maintaining gains." 
    Premiums for 99.99 percent purity gold on the
Shanghai Gold Exchange slipped to $7 on Tuesday from $10 in the
previous session.  
    Platinum rose as government-brokered talks between
South Africa's striking miners and the world's top three
platinum producers ended on Monday with no breakthrough in
efforts to end a work stoppage that has hit half of global
output of the metal. 
    
    PRICES AT 0733 GMT        
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1257.04      0.6      0.05
 Spot silver         19.72     0.04       0.2
 Spot platinum     1414.25     7.25      0.52
 Spot palladium      720.5      0.5      0.07
 Comex gold         1257.4       -6     -0.47
 Comex silver        19.75    -0.04     -0.22
 Euro                1.367                   
 DXY                80.471                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Editing by Joseph Radford and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

