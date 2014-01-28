PRECIOUS-Gold falls for second day as equities rise; Fed eyed

* Emerging markets, stocks recover after hefty losses * Selling related to option expiration weighs on gold * Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting * Coming up: Federal Open Market Committee policy statement Weds (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Tuesday, extending the previous session's 1 percent drop, as global equities rebounded from a one-month low and emerging markets stabilized after three days of intense selling. Liquidation pressure related to an option expiry and encouraging data on U.S. consumer confidence also weighed down gold's safe-haven appeal. "I think that the better-than-expected consumer confidence and the constant feeling that the Fed will continue tapering for the rest of the year are weighing down on gold prices," said Thomas Capalbo, a precious metals trader at Newedge, a brokerage in New York. The precious metal was under pressure on speculation that the Federal Reserve will make a $10 billion cut to the U.S. central bank's $75 billion monthly bond-buying stimulus. Fed tapering worries were a major factor in gold's 28 percent price crash last year. The Fed is likely to leave intact their delicately worded easy-money message in its closely watched policy statement when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,250.80 an ounce by 2:56 p.m. EST (1956 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for February delivery settled down $12.60 an ounce at $1,250.80, with trading volume about 25 percent above its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Trading volume was about 25 percent higher than its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Traders said selling related to Tuesday's expiration of COMEX February options also pressured gold futures prices. Over-the-counter gold options are scheduled to expire on Wednesday. Investors have been shaken this week by a huge sell-off in so-called risk assets due to jitters about the withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus, slowing Chinese growth and country-specific political tensions. Gold rallied to a five-month high last week as a global flight from emerging-market assets and equities declines increased bullion buying. In official-sector gold news, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Tuesday that Kazakhstan lifted its gold reserves by 2.39 tonnes in December, while Belarus, Ukraine and Azerbaijan all also added to reserves. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.9 percent to $19.50 an ounce. Palladium was down 0.7 percent at $714.75 an ounce, and platinum fell 0.3 percent to $1,402.75 an ounce. Platinum group metal prices fell, even though government-brokered talks between the world's top three platinum producers and South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) seeking to end a crippling strike ended on Tuesday with no resolution in sight. 2:56 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1250.80 -12.60 -1.0 1248.20 1262.30 139,622 US Silver MAR 19.503 -0.290 -1.5 19.455 19.840 32,586 US Plat APR 1409.40 -11.70 -0.8 1404.60 1424.80 8,095 US Pall MAR 716.50 -6.05 -0.8 714.40 725.50 5,820 Gold 1250.80 -5.64 -0.4 1249.65 1261.05 Silver 19.500 -0.180 -0.9 19.480 19.820 Platinum 1402.75 -4.25 -0.3 1407.25 1421.25 Palladium 714.75 -5.25 -0.7 717.25 723.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 235,119 143,041 187,684 18.1 0.12 US Silver 35,876 40,235 57,227 27.44 0.74 US Platinum 8,256 11,252 12,704 18.58 0.82 US Palladium 7,731 3,195 5,857 16.09 0.89 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by Keiron Henderson, Jane Baird and David Evans)