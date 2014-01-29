FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold slips for third session, Fed policy meeting eyed
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
January 29, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips for third session, Fed policy meeting eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses to a
third session on Wednesday as investors turned jittery ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement on the outlook for its
bond-buying stimulus. 
    A rebound in stock markets after Turkey raised its key
interest rates, calming fears about emerging markets, also hurt
safe-haven gold. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,252.30 an ounce by
0021 GMT.
    * The Fed is expected to announce a $10 billion cut to its
bond purchases at the end of its two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday. 
    * The outstanding volume of gold sold forward by mining
companies hit its lowest since at least 2002 in the third
quarter, Societe Generale and Thomson Reuters GFMS said on
Tuesday, as miners cut 'hedges' by 6 more tonnes.
 
    * Kazakhstan lifted its gold reserves by 2.39 tonnes in
December, data from the International Monetary Fund showed.
Ukraine added 0.6 tonnes to its gold reserves, Belarus 0.9
tonnes and Azerbaijan just under 1 tonne. 
    * Detour Gold Corp would consider using a hedging
strategy if the price of gold drops from current levels, the
Canadian gold miner said.
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Tokyo's Nikkei share average opened higher on Wednesday,
following stronger U.S. stocks. 
    * Japan's yen extended its pullback early on Wednesday,
while higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar
rallied. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 
    0900 Euro zone M3 money supply 
    0900 Italy Business confidence 
    1900 FOMC issues statement after two-day policy meeting

    PRICES AT 0021 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change    Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1252.3     -3.91    -0.31
 Spot silver         19.53     -0.02     -0.1
 Spot platinum     1404.75     -0.25    -0.02
 Spot palladium      713.5     -0.75    -0.11
 Comex gold         1252.3       1.5     0.12
 Comex silver       19.535      0.03     0.16
 Euro               1.3653                   
 DXY                80.647                   
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.