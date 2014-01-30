FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as U.S. stimulus cut sends equities lower
#Gold Market Report
January 30, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as U.S. stimulus cut sends equities lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gold held on to the sharp
overnight gains on Thursday, as another cut to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stimulus measures and continued concern over emerging
markets prompted a drop in stock markets, boosting the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had dipped slightly to $1,266.01 an ounce
by 0011 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Wednesday.
    * The Fed on Wednesday said it would trim its bond purchases
by another $10 billion as it stuck to a plan to wind down its
extraordinary economic stimulus despite recent turmoil in
emerging markets. 
    * Stock and foreign exchange markets from Istanbul to Sao
Paulo remained under stress, with the Turkish lira staging a
short-lived rally after a big hike in interest rates. 
    * Osisko Mining said it has sued Goldcorp Inc
 in an attempt to foil the gold miner's C$2.6 billion
($2.33 billion) hostile bid, alleging that its suitor misused
confidential information. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.10 tonnes to
792.56 tonnes on Wednesday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares seemed fated for a punishing session on
Thursday after strains in emerging markets returned with a
vengeance and the Fed further scaled back its stimulus.
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC final manufacturing PMI 
    0855 Germany unemployment rate 
    1000 Euro zone consumer sentiment 
    1300 Germany consumer prices 
    1330 U.S. advance Q4 GDP 
    1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims 
    1500 U.S. pending homes sales 

    PRICES AT 0011 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold         1266.01    -1.78     -0.14
 Spot silver         19.67    -0.07     -0.35
 Spot platinum     1408.75     0.75      0.05
 Spot palladium     713.25     1.25      0.18
 Comex gold         1266.1      3.9      0.31
 Comex silver       19.685    0.133      0.68
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
