PRECIOUS-Gold drops 2 pct on equity rally, stronger U.S. dollar
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold drops 2 pct on equity rally, stronger U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. equities soar over 1 percent on strong U.S. GDP data
    * Emerging market currencies show signs of stabilizing
    * South African union rejects Amplats wage offer
    * Coming up: U.S. personal income, consumer sentiment Friday


    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gold fell around 2
percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day drop in more than a
month, as a pullback in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
program and an equities rally on robust U.S. growth data
prompted bullion investors to take profits.
    Signs of stabilization after a sharp emerging market
selloff, which had boosted gold prices earlier this week, also
hit gold's safe-haven appeal.
    Silver and platinum group metals dropped on gold's
coattails. 
    The U.S. dollar strengthened and the S&P 500 stock market
index rose more than 1 percent after data showed that
robust household spending and rising exports sparked a 3.2
percent annual-rate growth in the U.S. economy in the fourth
quarter. 
    "The broad markets are quite volatile right now, so I
wouldn't over interpret too much about short-term actions into a
long-term trend for the gold market," said Axel Merk, portfolio
manager at California-based Merk Funds, which has about $400
million in currency mutual-fund assets.    
    Spot gold was down 1.8 percent at $1,244.60 an ounce
by 2:29 p.m. EST (1929 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for February delivery settled
down $20 an ounce at $1,242.20, with trading volume about 10
percent above the 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    On Wednesday, gold rose as U.S. equities initially dropped
after the Fed announced a further $10 billion reduction in its
monthly bond-buying program. 
    Gold was also pressured as Latin American stocks, and
currencies gained and Russia's ruble and Turkey's lira
rebounded, after policymakers pledged to take any necessary
measures to stabilize their markets, though investors worried
the respite would be short-lived. 
    Despite Thursday's pullback, gold was still 3 percent higher
year to date. Bullion had benefited from losses in equities
after bullion's 28 percent drop and a record rally in U.S.
stocks last year.
    "Investors always need to be mindful that gold can
experience extraordinary drawdowns, and generate extreme
volatility," Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at New
York-based Samson Capital Advisors, told the Reuters Global
Market Forum on Thursday. 
    SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, had a rare inflow of fresh investment on
Wednesday. Holdings increased by 2.10 tonnes to 792.56 tonnes,
though that figure is still near a five-year low. 
    In other precious metals, platinum fell 2 percent to
$1,379.49 an ounce, tracking losses in gold. 
    The metal drew little support from news that South Africa's
AMCU union had rejected a 9 percent wage offer from leading
platinum producers. 
    Silver fell 2.7 percent to $19.20 an ounce, and
palladium was down 0.9 percent at $705.75 an ounce. 
 2:29 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold FEB   1242.20 -20.00  -1.6  1237.50 1267.70   43,178
 US Silver MAR  19.126 -0.426  -2.2   18.970  19.730   41,817
 US Plat APR   1382.30 -25.80  -1.8  1380.00 1420.00   11,816
 US Pall MAR    706.85  -4.30  -0.6   705.30  717.80    4,128
                                                              
 Gold          1244.60 -23.19  -1.8  1238.50 1268.09         
 Silver         19.200 -0.540  -2.7   19.020  19.770
 Platinum      1379.49 -28.51  -2.0  1382.75 1413.75
 Palladium      705.75  -6.25  -0.9   708.70  715.75
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        202,832   162,661   185,518     17.63   -0.29
 US Silver       46,291    43,018    55,966     27.13    0.12
 US Platinum     11,928    10,332    13,290     17.49    0.21
 US Palladium     4,972     3,671     5,511     18.52    1.27

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
