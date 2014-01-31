FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 5-week rally on strong US data, equities
#Gold Market Report
January 31, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 5-week rally on strong US data, equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gold looked poised to post its
first weekly drop in six weeks on Friday as strong U.S. economic
growth boosted global equities and the dollar, hurting the
metal's safe-haven appeal.
    Bullion was also under pressure due to the absence of top
buyer China, shut for the Lunar New Year holiday.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,244.11 an
ounce by 0015 GMT after a 2-percent overnight drop. It is down 2
percent for the week. 
    * U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 3.2 percent annual
rate in the final three months of last year, the Commerce
Department said on Thursday, in line with economist
expectations. 
    * South Africa's AMCU union rejected a 9 percent wage offer
on Thursday from leading platinum producers, prolonging a week
of industrial action. 
    * South Africa's metalworkers union said it will down tools
at a smelter of top platinum producer Anglo American Platinum
 from Feb 5.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.60 tonnes to
793.16 tonnes on Thursday. 
    * Goldcorp Inc said Canada's antitrust watchdog has
indicated it does not intend to challenge the gold miner's move
to acquire its smaller rival Osisko Mining Corp.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar strengthened and global equity markets
rebounded on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy grew
strongly in the last quarter of 2013. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0030 - Australia Q4 PPI 
    0030 - Australia Dec private sector and housing credit 
    0500 - Japan Dec construction orders 
    0700 - German Dec retail sales 
    1000 - Euro Zone Jan flash inflation 
    1000 - Euro Zone Dec unemployment rate 
    1455 - Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers release final January consumer sentiment index 
    1330 - U.S. consumer spending Dec 
    
    PRICES AT 0015 GMT
 Metal              Last      Change    Pct chg
                                                
 Spot gold           1244.11      0.91      0.07
 Spot silver           19.19      0.06      0.31
 Spot platinum       1379.25       1.5      0.11
 Spot palladium       704.75         0         0
 Comex gold             1244       1.8      0.14
 Comex silver         19.185     0.059      0.31
 Euro                 1.3557                    
 DXY                  81.037                    
                                                
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
