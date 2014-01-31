PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 5-week rally on strong US data, equities

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gold looked poised to post its first weekly drop in six weeks on Friday as strong U.S. economic growth boosted global equities and the dollar, hurting the metal's safe-haven appeal. Bullion was also under pressure due to the absence of top buyer China, shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,244.11 an ounce by 0015 GMT after a 2-percent overnight drop. It is down 2 percent for the week. * U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 3.2 percent annual rate in the final three months of last year, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, in line with economist expectations. * South Africa's AMCU union rejected a 9 percent wage offer on Thursday from leading platinum producers, prolonging a week of industrial action. * South Africa's metalworkers union said it will down tools at a smelter of top platinum producer Anglo American Platinum from Feb 5. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.60 tonnes to 793.16 tonnes on Thursday. * Goldcorp Inc said Canada's antitrust watchdog has indicated it does not intend to challenge the gold miner's move to acquire its smaller rival Osisko Mining Corp. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar strengthened and global equity markets rebounded on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy grew strongly in the last quarter of 2013. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 - Australia Q4 PPI 0030 - Australia Dec private sector and housing credit 0500 - Japan Dec construction orders 0700 - German Dec retail sales 1000 - Euro Zone Jan flash inflation 1000 - Euro Zone Dec unemployment rate 1455 - Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release final January consumer sentiment index 1330 - U.S. consumer spending Dec PRICES AT 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1244.11 0.91 0.07 Spot silver 19.19 0.06 0.31 Spot platinum 1379.25 1.5 0.11 Spot palladium 704.75 0 0 Comex gold 1244 1.8 0.14 Comex silver 19.185 0.059 0.31 Euro 1.3557 DXY 81.037 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)