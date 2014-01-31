FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 5-week rally on U.S. data, weak China demand
#Gold Market Report
January 31, 2014 / 4:05 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set to snap 5-week rally on U.S. data, weak China demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold down 2 pct for the week, still up 3 pct in Jan
    * Strong U.S. GDP data, weak Chinese demand bite
    * Prices could fall further on China holiday

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gold looked set to snap a
five-week rally by the close on Friday, as strong U.S. economic
growth and weak Chinese demand defuel a rally that began in late
December.
    Bullion gained across most of January to this week as
weakness in global equities burnished its safe-haven appeal, as
well as on brisk purchases from top buyer China ahead of the
Lunar New Year holiday, which begins today.
    However, equities have now steadied after strong U.S. data
reassured investors worried about capital outflows from emerging
markets, and China has gone into a one-week break, leaving gold
without a key support during Asian hours.    
    "Near-term, gold fundamentals look bearish, as Chinese
demand is sidelined for the next few weeks with the New Year
holiday," ANZ analysts said in a note.
    "Absent a further escalation in emerging market jitters, we
expect prices to retest recent lows, potentially falling below
$1,230 an ounce."
    Spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,242.71 an ounce
by 0735 GMT after a 2-percent overnight drop. 
    The metal is down 2 percent for the week after five straight
weeks of gains. It is up more than 3 percent for the month;
January's early gains were enough to push gold to its first
monthly increase in five.
    A trader in Singapore said gold could test $1,200 over the
Lunar New Year holidays due to China's absence. 
    Chinese premiums had fallen to $4 just before the holiday
from over $20 in the beginning of the month.
    Gold is bought for good fortune and as gifts for the new
year, with demand also boosted by relatively lower prices
compared with the same period last year. 
    Even when China comes back from the holiday, their purchases
are not expected to be as strong as last year, when it imported
a record 1,158 tonnes of gold.  
    
    PLATINUM
    Among other precious metals, platinum was headed for
a second straight weekly drop despite strikes at South African
mines that have hit about 40 percent of global supply.
    South Africa's AMCU union rejected a 9 percent wage offer on
Thursday from leading platinum producers, prolonging a week of
industrial action. 
    Meanwhile, the metalworkers union in South Africa also said
it will put down tools at a smelter of top platinum producer
Anglo American Platinum from Feb. 5.
    "Platinum was undermined by gold's plunge despite worsening
labour conditions in South Africa," according to HSBC analysts.
    Silver, also tracking gold, was headed for its worst
weekly drop since late November.
    
    PRICES AT 0735 GMT        
 Metal            Last      Change    Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold         1242.71     -0.49     -0.04
 Spot silver         19.14      0.01      0.05
 Spot platinum     1377.49     -0.26     -0.02
 Spot palladium     703.72     -1.03     -0.15
 Comex gold         1242.8       0.6      0.05
 Comex silver       19.165     0.039       0.2
 Euro               1.3543                    
 DXY                81.098                    
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
