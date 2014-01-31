FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold posts weekly fall on US growth, no China demand
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 31, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold posts weekly fall on US growth, no China demand

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gold down 2 percent for week, up 3.5 pct on month
    * Strong U.S. GDP data, weak Chinese demand bite
    * Global shares drop, U.S. dollar up
    * Coming up: U.S. auto sales Monday

 (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market
activities)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday,
notching its first weekly drop in six due to strong U.S.
economic growth, concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's
withdrawal of monetary stimulus and a slump in Chinese demand.
    Bullion had gained for most of January until this week,
underpinned by weakness in global equities on concerns over
emerging economies.
    But upbeat U.S. growth data reassured investors worried
about capital outflows from emerging markets and also validated
the Fed's decision this week to reduce its monthly bond
purchases to $65 billion from $75 billion, as expected.
    "You have strength of the dollar against emerging markets
currencies, and that's negative for gold," Quantitative
Commodity Research owner Peter Fertig said. 
    "Fears that it may lead to widespread crisis are currently
sending shivers through the stock markets," Fertig added.
    Spot gold edged up 16 cents to $1,243.36 an ounce by
3:42 p.m. (2042 GMT), paring losses after a 2 percent drop
overnight.
    U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$2.70 at $1,239.80 an ounce. 
    The U.S. dollar index was up 0.2 percent on the day,
close to a one-week high hit on Thursday. Global shares fell as
they struggled to shake off the difficulties that have spread
from emerging markets. 
    The metal posted a 2 percent loss for the week, after five
straight weeks of gains. But January's early strength was enough
to push gold to its first monthly rise in five, up more than 3
percent so far.
    "The uptrend since late 2013 is on thin ice, and we think if
we don't see a quick snapback, more testing could be in store,"
said Mark Arbeter, chief technical strategist at S&P Capital IQ
in New York.

    CHINA HOLIDAY WEIGHS
    Gold was also missing the support of physical demand as the
world's number one buyer China has gone into a one-week break.
   
    Among other precious metals, platinum posted a 4
percent drop this week for a second straight weekly fall despite
strikes at South African mines that have hit about 40 percent of
global output. It was down 0.4 percent at $1,372.75 on the day.
    Silver was down 3.5 percent for the week for its
biggest weekly drop since late November. It was up 0.2 percent
on the day at $19.16 an ounce. Palladium fell 0.4 percent
to $701.72 an ounce.
 3:42 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1239.80  -2.70  -0.2  1238.20 1254.80  109,190
 US Silver MAR  19.120 -0.006   0.0   19.065  19.465   29,611
 US Plat APR   1375.70  -6.60  -0.5  1364.60 1387.90   10,591
 US Pall MAR    703.20  -3.65  -0.5   700.00  709.75    5,114
                                                               
 Gold          1243.36   0.16   0.0  1238.80 1254.90         
 Silver         19.160  0.030   0.2   19.110  19.460
 Platinum      1372.75  -5.00  -0.4  1368.00 1385.75
 Palladium      701.72  -3.03  -0.4   703.25  707.47
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        118,645   172,270   186,033     18.46    0.63
 US Silver       36,269    43,721    56,012     26.17   -0.96
 US Platinum     10,731    10,474    13,313     17.93    0.44
 US Palladium     6,101     3,910     5,532     19.08    0.56
                                                               
    

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson, Tom Heneghan and Amanda Kwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.