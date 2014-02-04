FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on US growth fears, dip in equities
#Gold Market Report
February 4, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on US growth fears, dip in equities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher for a second
session on Tuesday as Asian equities looked set to follow the
sharp decline on Wall Street and investors worried over U.S.
economic growth after weak manufacturing data.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was up by 0.08 percent to $1,258.01 an
ounce by 0018 GMT, after gaining 1.1 percent on Monday. 
    * Gold is considered as a safe-haven asset to risky assets
such as stocks.
    * U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply in January on
the back of the biggest drop in new orders in 33 years while
construction spending barely rose in December, pointing to some
loss of steam in the economy. 
    * Janet Yellen was sworn in Monday as chair of the U.S.
central bank, the Federal Reserve said in a statement.
    * Zimbabwe's mining industry broadly supports a government
proposal to build a new platinum refinery by 2016 as part of
efforts to make the mining sector a key driver of growth, a
senior industry official said. 
    * Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources said it
was looking to partner with smaller rivals weakened by the lower
gold price and would continue to spend on exploration this year,
as it posted record production for 2013. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Investors braced for a rocky session in Asia on Tuesday,
with equities and the dollar under pressure after disappointing
U.S. manufacturing data cast a pall over Wall Street, where the
S&P 500 suffered its worst drop since June. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1000 Euro zone Producer prices 
    1000 Italy Consumer prices 
    1245 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales 
    1445 U.S. ISM-New York index 
    1500 U.S. Factory orders 

    PRICES AT 0018 GMT    
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                             
 Spot gold          1258.01        1     0.08
 Spot silver          19.32    -0.01    -0.05
 Spot platinum      1378.75     -0.5    -0.04
 Spot palladium      699.25     0.25     0.04
 Comex gold            1258     -1.9    -0.15
 Comex silver         19.34   -0.069    -0.36
 Euro                1.3522                  
 DXY                 81.081                  
                                             
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
 most active months
    

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
