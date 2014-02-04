FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold falls as U.S. equities rally, dollar gain weighs
February 4, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as U.S. equities rally, dollar gain weighs

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold's safe-haven bids seen short-lived -analyst
    * Platinum drops as S. African producers, miners resume
talks
    * Retail physical demand slows in January
    * Coming up: US ADP private-sector jobs data Wednesday

 (Adds details on retail gold demand in January, updates prices)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Gold dropped on Tuesday
after posting a one-percent rally in the previous session, as
steadier U.S. equities and a stronger dollar prompted investors
to unwind some of their safety bets in bullion.
    A resumption of wage talks between South Africa's top
platinum producers and their miners eased supply worries in
platinum, briefly sending the metal to its lowest level this
year.
    On Monday, gold had rallied after disappointing
manufacturing data from the United States and China pummelled
Wall Street equities, while jitters about emerging markets
bolstered an investor flight to safety.
    "The gold positive flows from the loss of risk appetite, as
a result of emerging-market turmoil, provided support but it was
limited and short-lived," said Bart Melek, head of commodity
strategy at TD Securities. 
    "So far, institutional investors continue to stay clear,
while hedge funds are only engaging on a relatively small scale
on the long side," said Melek. 
    Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,253 an ounce by 2:47
p.m. EST (1947 GMT). 
    U.S. April COMEX gold futures settled down $8.70 at
$1,251.20 an ounce. Trading volume stood at around 90,000 lots,
about half of its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
    A rebound in U.S. stocks also dampened gold's safe-haven
appeal. The S&P 500 index rose nearly 1 percent on sturdy
corporate results, as the market fought to regain its footing
following its largest selloff in months a day earlier. 
    Bullion has gained around 4 percent so far this year, after
a 28 percent drop in 2013, as slowing growth in China and
capital outflows from emerging nations hit equity markets.

    RETAIL DEMAND LAGS
    physical gold buying among private investors fell for a
third consecutive month in January, said a survey by online
precious metals market BullionVault.
    The Gold Investor Index, which measures the balance of
customers adding to gold holdings over those reducing them, was
down to 51.9 in January from 52.9 in December. A reading of 50
signals an equal number of net gold buyers and sellers.
    Meanwhile, sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold
coins fell 40 percent year-on-year in January, typically the
busiest month of the year, as uncertainty over bullion prices
dampened interest. 
    Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.4 percent
to $19.40 an ounce. Palladium dropped 0.5 percent to
$695.70 an ounce, having earlier fallen to its lowest since Dec.
26 at $692.50.
    Platinum fell 0.7 percent to $1,368.99 an ounce, as
wage talks resumed between South Africa's AMCU miners' union and
the world's top three platinum producers with hopes to end a
nearly two-week strike. 
 2:47 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1251.20  -8.70  -0.7  1246.80 1260.70   83,670
 US Silver MAR  19.422  0.013   0.1   19.260  19.480   23,395
 US Plat APR   1373.40 -13.20  -1.0  1361.40 1387.20   10,721
 US Pall MAR    700.10  -2.60  -0.4   695.50  704.55    4,813
                                                              
 Gold          1253.00  -4.01  -0.3  1247.75 1260.45         
 Silver         19.400  0.070   0.4   19.300  19.480
 Platinum      1368.99 -10.26  -0.7  1362.50 1384.25
 Palladium      695.70  -3.30  -0.5   698.00  704.00
                                                              
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold         92,080   172,213   186,052     18.58   -0.11
 US Silver       27,680    43,600    56,067     26.82    0.29
 US Platinum     11,131    10,646    13,326     18.64    0.86
 US Palladium     5,636     4,042     5,542     17.84   -1.24
                                                              
  

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Susan Fenton, David Evans, Meredith Mazzilli and Nick
Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
