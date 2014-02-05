FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold dips for 2nd session as stocks rebound; physical demand weak
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 5, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips for 2nd session as stocks rebound; physical demand weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gold dipped for a second
session on Wednesday as a modest rebound in equities dampened
safe-haven interest in the metal and physical purchases in top
buyer Asia were quiet.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,252.91 an ounce
by 0024 GMT, after dropping 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 3.89 tonnes to
797.05 tonnes on Tuesday. 
    * Physical demand has been weak as key buyer China is closed
for the Lunar New Year holiday. A survey by online precious
metals market BullionVault showed physical buying among private
investors fell for a third consecutive month in January. 
    * Newmont Mining Corp expects to be able to continue
with normal operations at its Batu Hijua copper-gold mine in
Indonesia for the next couple of months while it tries to
resolve an export impasse with the government, Chief Executive
Gary Goldberg said. 
    * Wage talks between South Africa's AMCU union and the
world's top three platinum producers resumed on Tuesday to try
to end a nearly 2-week strike that has seen outbreaks of
violence and is costing the country an estimated $36 million a
day. 
    * Higher stocks than usual are helping South African
platinum producer Lonmin to cope with mining strikes
that are paralysing its production, its chief executive said.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares could get a welcome reprieve from selling on
Wednesday as Wall Street steadied and investors in emerging
markets found some backbone, tempering safe-haven bonds and the
yen. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0848 France Markit Services PMI 
    0853 Germany Markit Services PMI 
    0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 
    1000 Euro zone Retail sales 
    1315 U.S. ADP national employment 
    1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI 

    PRICES AT 0024 GMT
 Metal             Last       Change    Pct chg
                                                 
 Spot gold           1252.91     -1.69      -0.13
 Spot silver           19.42     -0.03      -0.15
 Spot platinum       1372.74      1.49       0.11
 Spot palladium       700.25       1.5       0.21
 Comex gold             1253       1.8       0.14
 Comex silver         19.445     0.023       0.12
 Euro                 1.3516                     
 DXY                  81.112                     
                                                 
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.