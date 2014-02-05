PRECIOUS-Gold rises, off highs, as investors mull mixed U.S. data

* U.S. ADP private-sector job data seen disappointing * SPDR Gold Trust exchange-traded fund reports rare inflow * Traders wary ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls data * Coming: U.S. international trade, jobless claims Thursday (Updates comment, market activities) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday but failed to hold an earlier rally as a mixed bag of U.S. economic indicators left investors uncertain over the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy. Bullion's safe-haven appeal was underpinned by weaker U.S. equities following a disappointing ADP U.S. private-sector jobs report. Meanwhile, a separate report showed growth in the U.S. services sector quickened to a four-month high in January and hiring remained robust. James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC, said the direction of U.S. equities will be the main driver on gold until Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. "We have noticed continued selling by producers and real money investors into gold rallies. In the near term, bullion may be more at risk to the downside rather than to the upside, in our view," said Steel. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,258.46 an ounce by 3:10 p.m. EST (2010 GMT), having earlier risen as much as 1.5 percent to $1,273.26 after the U.S. ADP data. U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up $5.70 an ounce at $1,256.90, with volume about 30 percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. The weaker-than-expected ADP data raised concerns the a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for January, due Friday, may disappoint. Nonfarm payrolls are widely seen as a barometer for the health of the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 index eased 0.1 percent after mixed data gave investors few reasons to return to the market in what could be the middle of a long-expected correction. Concerns about fragile stock markets after a heavy selloff have piqued some investors' interest in gold. The world's largest bullion-backed exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust , reported a 3.9-tonne inflow on Tuesday. Silver, which tends to be more volatile than gold, rose 2.3 percent to $19.89 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.3 percent to $1,376 an ounce and palladium gained 1.1 percent to $706.50 an ounce. Palladium's rebound comes after 11 straight sessions of decline, its longest run since Reuters data began in 1984. Both platinum group metals have come under selling pressure since negotiations to end a wave of strikes in major producer South Africa resumed this week. 3:10 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1256.90 5.70 0.5 1251.80 1274.50 120,628 US Silver MAR 19.805 0.383 2.0 19.435 20.335 45,910 US Plat APR 1379.30 5.90 0.4 1372.80 1396.70 9,429 US Pall MAR 707.10 7.00 1.0 700.00 717.40 5,133 Gold 1258.46 3.86 0.3 1253.10 1273.26 Silver 19.890 0.440 2.3 19.480 20.200 Platinum 1376.00 4.75 0.3 1375.25 1391.75 Palladium 706.50 7.75 1.1 703.25 715.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 127,358 171,717 185,915 18.59 -0.13 US Silver 50,748 44,034 56,072 26.33 -0.49 US Platinum 9,588 10,882 13,315 19.3 0.66 US Palladium 6,101 4,349 5,550 18.16 0.32 (Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by Dale Hudson, William Hardy, Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski)