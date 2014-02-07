FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold set for another weekly gain; focus on US jobs report
February 7, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold set for another weekly gain; focus on US jobs report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on
Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report but the metal looked
poised to post a gain for a sixth week out of seven as global
equities remained on edge over economic growth concerns. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was largely flat at $1,256.35 an ounce by
0020 GMT. It has gained about 1 percent this week. 
    * Silver, tracking gold, is up 4 percent this week -
its biggest weekly gain since mid-August. 
    * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell more than expected last week, in a boost to the
labour market outlook and the broader economy. 
    * The upbeat news, however, was undermined somewhat by other
data on Thursday showing a slump in U.S. exports in December.
    * Markets are now awaiting the release of U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data to gauge the strength of the economy and its
likely impact on the Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering.
    * Chinese markets open after the week-long Lunar New Year
holiday, and could provide a boost to the physical market.
    * Kyrgyzstan's parliament gave the government up to four
months to finalize a draft deal with Canada's Centerra Gold
 on forming a 50-50 joint venture to run the country's
Kumtor gold mine. 
    * A sharp fall in the Turkish lira and rising world gold
prices curbed Turkey's demand for gold in January, slashing
monthly bullion imports by more than 80 percent, data from the
Istanbul Gold Exchange showed. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday after the
European Central Bank gave no sign of an imminent rate cut and
stocks on Wall Street had their best day this year as strong
jobless data boosted confidence in the economy. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0145 China HSBC Services PMI 
    0700 Germany Trade data 
    0745 France Trade data 
    1100 Germany Industrial output 
    1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 
    1330 U.S. Unemployment rate 

    PRICES AT 0020 GMT    
 Metal           Last      Change    Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold        1256.35     -0.91      -0.07
 Spot silver         19.9     -0.01      -0.05
 Spot platinum    1370.75      -0.5      -0.04
 Spot palladium    706.75        -1      -0.14
 Comex gold        1256.5      -0.7      -0.06
 Comex silver      19.915    -0.013      -0.07
 Euro               1.359                     
 DXY               80.882                     
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

