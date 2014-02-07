FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold rises as weak U.S. job data rekindles Fed stimulus hope
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 7, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises as weak U.S. job data rekindles Fed stimulus hope

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Gold post best weekly gain in five weeks
    * U.S. nonfarm payrolls rise 113,000 in January
    * U.S. equities rally keeps bullion from rising further
    * Coming up: US wholesale inventory Monday

 (Adds comment, updates market activities)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday after
data showed U.S. job creation slowed sharply over the past two
months, fueling speculation that slowing economic momentum will
force the Federal Reserve to keep its current stimulus.
    For the week, gold was up almost 2 percent for its largest
weekly gain in five weeks, boosted by safe-haven demand driven
by tumbling currencies and assets in emerging markets.
    Bullion, however, failed to hold on to highs hit earlier
Friday after U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose only 113,000 last month
after a meager 75,000 gain in December. 
    The metal's rise was limited by an over 1 percent rally in
the S&P 500 equities index as expectations of further
economic strength more than offset the weak reading on the labor
market, which was blamed partly on the weather. 
    "The payroll numbers are certainly weak, and I don't think
the Fed can afford to change its current monetary stimulus
policy," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals dealer at
Chicago commodities brokerage Alliance Financial LLC.
    "Gold's gains are hanging on hopes that the Fed will back
off from tapering, but it is still vulnerable to a sell-off in
the near term," McGhee said. 
    Spot gold rose as much as 1.2 percent to $1,271.70 an
ounce, near its two-month high, after the job data.
    It was up 0.8 percent at $1,266.75 an ounce by 3:19 p.m. EST
(2019 GMT)
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$5.70 at $1,262.90 an ounce, with trading volume about 20
percent finish below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters
data showed.
    Last week, the Fed decided to trim its bond purchases by
another $10 billion as it stuck to a plan to wind down its
extraordinary economic stimulus despite recent turmoil in
emerging markets. 
    VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said the Fed is not
going to change its forward guidance due to a lack of inflation
pressures. 
    "However, from an investor point of view, this still
suggests a strong dollar going forward," he said.
    The dollar index fell 0.3 percent, underpinning
gold's gains. 
    Gold prices have risen around 5 percent since the beginning
of the year, though investors continue to regard recent mixed
U.S. economic data and emerging-market turmoil as insufficient
to derail the global recovery. 
    Silver, tracking gold, was up nearly 5 percent this
week - its biggest weekly gain since mid-August. It was last up
0.5 percent on the day at $20 an ounce.
    Platinum group metals also posted small gains for the week
on supply worries due to a possible strike in South Africa.
However, latest news about government-brokered talks between
mine union AMCU and the world's three biggest platinum producers
to end a two-week wage strike limited further gains.
    Platinum was trading up 0.5 percent at $1,378.50 an
ounce, while palladium rose 0.1 percent to $708.42 an
ounce.
 3:19 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1262.90   5.70   0.5  1255.50 1272.00  126,033
 US Silver MAR  19.936  0.008   0.0   19.755  20.090   43,726
 US Plat APR   1379.20   4.30   0.3  1374.40 1392.30    6,755
 US Pall MAR    708.80  -1.55  -0.2   708.00  715.00    4,347
                                                               
 Gold          1266.75   9.49   0.8  1256.70 1271.70         
 Silver         20.000  0.090   0.5   19.790  20.060
 Platinum      1378.50   7.25   0.5  1377.75 1389.50
 Palladium      708.42   0.67   0.1   710.50  714.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        135,798   169,969   185,679     17.52   -0.39
 US Silver       55,384    44,505    56,168     25.27   -1.33
 US Platinum      6,852    11,000    13,337     18.63   -0.37
 US Palladium     7,459     4,562     5,569     18.19   -0.17
                                                               
    

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by David Evans, Dale Hudson, Matthew Lewis and Meredith
Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.