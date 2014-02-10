FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on weak US jobs data, growth fears
#Gold Market Report
February 10, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold retains gains on weak US jobs data, growth fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Monday
after posting its biggest weekly gain in five weeks on
speculation that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its
stimulus tapering after a weak U.S. jobs report raised questions
over the state of economic recovery.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,266.01 an ounce
by 0021 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous trading
session. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven investment. 
    * Data on Friday showed that U.S. job creation slowed
sharply over the past two months, turning in the weakest
performance in three years. 
    * A union steward was killed in a clash with police at an
Anglo American Platinum mine in South Africa, where
workers were holding a strike to press for higher wages.
 
    * Hedge funds and money managers slashed their net long
positions in gold futures and options last week, snapping a
five-week rise as the Federal Reserve cut its stimulus, data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
 
    * India, the second biggest gold consumer after China, has
no plans at present to reduce tax on gold imports, a junior
finance minister said on Friday. 
    * The volume of gold transferred between accounts held by
bullion clearers climbed around 14 percent to an average of 20
million ounces a day, as lower prices boosted trading interest,
the London Bullion Market Association said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets were set for guarded gains on Monday
encouraged that Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly
disappointing U.S. jobs report, though there is more than enough
event risk ahead to keep investors on their toes. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0500 Japan Consumer confidence 
    0745 France Industrial output 
    0900 Italy Industrial output 
    0930 Euro zone Sentix index 

    PRICES AT 0021 GMT    
 Metal             Last       Change    Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold           1266.01     -0.64    -0.05
 Spot silver           20.02         0        0
 Spot platinum       1379.25      0.76     0.06
 Spot palladium       707.25     -0.05    -0.01
 Comex gold           1266.1       3.2     0.25
 Comex silver          20.02     0.084     0.42
 Euro                 1.3619                   
 DXY                  80.743                   
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
