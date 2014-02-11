FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as market awaits Yellen testimony
#Gold Market Report
February 11, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold near 2-week high as market awaits Yellen testimony

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its
highest in two weeks on Tuesday ahead of Congressional testimony
by the new chief of the Federal Reserve, on hopes that the U.S.
central bank may rethink the pace of its stimulus tapering. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was little changed at $1,273.86 an ounce
by 0016 GMT, after gaining 1.4 percent in the past two sessions.
The metal hit a two-week high of $1,277.70 on Monday.
    * Fed Chair Janet Yellen gives her first testimony before
the House Financial Services Committee at 1500 GMT, and will
likely face questions on the state of the labour market and the
future pace of tapering. 
    * Recent weak economic data, including Friday's nonfarm
payrolls report, has many in the market hoping that the wind
down of the bond-buying stimulus would be slowed.
    * Workers at AngloGold Ashanti's Sadiola and Yatela
gold mines in Mali started a five-day strike on Monday,
demanding better redundancy payouts. 
    * The world's top platinum producers and the AMCU union will
hold separate meetings with a South African state mediator this
week to discuss a stoppage over wages but no talks are scheduled
between the companies and the union. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian markets settled in for a session of consolidation on
Tuesday as investors waited to hear Yellen's outlook for the
economy and policy. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS
    1230 U.S. NFIB business optimism 
    1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 
    1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories 
    1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on the 
U.S. economy and monetary policy before the House Financial 
Services Committee

    PRICES AT 0016 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold          1273.86    -0.43     -0.03
 Spot silver          20.04     0.01      0.05
 Spot platinum      1381.25        0         0
 Spot palladium      714.22    -0.53     -0.07
 Comex gold            1274     -0.7     -0.05
 Comex silver        20.065   -0.047     -0.23
 Euro                1.3643                   
 DXY                 80.637                   
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
