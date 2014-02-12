PRECIOUS-Gold falls back as stocks rally; Yellen keeps losses in check

* Gold eases but still near 3-month high * Asian shares rally for fourth session (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Gold gave back some of its sharp overnight gains on Wednesday as stocks rallied, but was still trading near its highest in three months on assurances from the new Federal Reserve chair that there would be no abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy. In her first public comments since becoming Fed chief earlier this month, Janet Yellen emphasized continuity with the policy approach taken by her predecessor, Ben Bernanke. Gold rallied along with equities on Tuesday, ignoring its inverse correlation with the risky asset class due to some strong technical buying. But on Wednesday, as stocks continued to add to gains, the metal snapped its three-day winning streak on lower safe-haven demand. "We seem to be seeing a much more positive outlook towards gold this month with participation also rising a little bit. But there isn't a lot of conviction in the gains," said a Hong Kong-based precious metals trader. Even buyers driven by technical factors were reluctant to commit heavily in the rally as equities were performing better, the trader said. Spot gold had fallen 0.4 percent to $1,287 an ounce by 0710 GMT, after gaining 2.7 percent in the last three sessions. The metal hit a three-month high of $1,293.44 on Tuesday, before closing up 1.3 percent. Asian shares rallied for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, as upbeat trade data from China and an optimistic economic outlook from Yellen whetted investors' appetite for risk. Gold has managed to recover modestly this year, gaining 7 percent, amid emerging market jitters and concerns over economic growth in China. It fell 28 percent last year as the Fed looked set to unwind its bond-buying stimulus, which had supported prices. Investors have been cautiously getting back to the precious metal as seen in flows into SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund. Holdings in the ETF rose 1.80 tonnes to 798.85 tonnes on Tuesday. The fund hasn't seen any outflows in three weeks. Gold prices have also been supported by buying from China, the top bullion consumer, where demand has been robust due to the Lunar New Year. However, with the recent rally in prices, some are concerned that demand could drop off. Premiums for the 99.99 percent purity gold contract , the most active contract on the exchange, stayed steady near $7 an ounce. PRICES AT 0710 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1287 -4.46 -0.35 Spot silver 20.13 -0.1 -0.49 Spot platinum 1386.25 5.35 0.39 Spot palladium 717.3 2.4 0.34 Comex gold 1286.9 -2.9 -0.22 Comex silver 20.155 0.002 0.01 Euro 1.3641 DXY 80.568 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and Joseph Radford)