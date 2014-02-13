FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month high; eyes $1,300/oz on technicals
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 13, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-month high; eyes $1,300/oz on technicals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gold was trading steady near
its three-month high on Thursday, close to breaking past $1,300
an ounce as technical momentum, short-covering and hopes for a
measured tapering of U.S. stimulus offset any negative impact
from firmer equities. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,292.65 an
ounce by 0024 GMT, not far from a three-month high of $1,295.91
reached on Wednesday. 
    * Gold, considered a safe-haven, usually trades in the
opposite direction to equities, seen as a risky asset. The metal
has snapped out of that in recent days as it pushes towards
$1,300, a level last reached on Nov. 8 last year.
    * Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said earlier this week
she would not make any abrupt changes to the U.S. central bank's
commitment to gradually rein in monetary stimulus.
    * African Barrick Gold will overcome last year's 28
percent fall in the gold price with a big increase in output and
stringent cost cutting, its chief executive said.
 
    * Kinross Gold Corp said a "rigorous" review of its
mine plans led to slashing its gold reserves by a third, even as
the Canadian miner reported a narrower fourth-quarter net loss
compared to the same period last year. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * World stock markets edged up for a sixth straight session
on Wednesday after upbeat trade data from China soothed worries
about slower global growth, while the British pound rose to a
two-week high against the dollar. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1330 U.S. Retail sales 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1500 U.S. Business inventories 

    PRICES AT 0024 GMT    
 Metal            Last      Change    Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold         1292.65      2.01       0.16
 Spot silver         20.21     -0.02       -0.1
 Spot platinum      1399.4      -2.6      -0.19
 Spot palladium        726       1.6       0.22
 Comex gold         1292.9      -2.1      -0.16
 Comex silver       20.245    -0.096      -0.47
 Euro               1.3589                     
 DXY                80.686                     
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.