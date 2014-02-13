FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold rises above $1,300 for first time since November
U.S.
Puerto Rico
Germany
February 13, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises above $1,300 for first time since November

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. retail sales fall, initial jobless claims rise
    * Hopes of cenbanks to slow stimulus tapering boost gold
    * Bullish double bottom pattern could send gold rallying
    * Coming up: US import, export prices, industrial output Fri

 (Adds comment, updates market activities)
    By Frank Tang and Clara Denina 
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gold rose above $1,300
an ounce on Thursday for the first time in over three months,
gaining almost 1 percent after disappointing U.S. retail sales
data weighed on the dollar and increased bullion's appeal as a
currency hedge.
    The dollar index tumbled 0.5 percent after U.S.
retail sales fell unexpectedly in January and the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last
week, in the latest signs of slowing economic growth.
 
    Recent U.S. economic data, including two straight months of
weak jobs growth, have raised questions over whether the world's
biggest economy can sustain growth and made some investors hope
the Fed would take a slower approach to tapering its bond
purchases.
    "The underlying notion that central banks are slowing down
their quantitative easing is boosting gold's appeal as an
inflation hedge and alternative currency," said Adam Sarhan,
chief executive officer at New York-based Sarhan Capital.
    "Gold could go start a new upward trend following a
bottoming process in the last six months after holding above
$1,180 an ounce," Sarhan.
    Spot gold rose to $1,302.40 an ounce, its highest
since Nov. 8. It was last up 0.9 percent at $1,301.79 an ounce
by 3:33 p.m. EST (2033 GMT).
    U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$5.10 at $1,300.10 an ounce. Trading volume was about 35 percent
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    Tom Fitzpatrick, analyst at Citigroup's technical research
unit CitiFX, said gold could get a boost from a bullish double
bottom between June and December last year. 
    "We fully expect that gold has the potential to once again
test the neckline of a double bottom which stands at $1,434 an
ounce," Fitzpatrick said. 
    Investors have been cautiously moving back into the precious
metal as seen in flows into SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund.
    Holdings in the ETF rose 1.80 tonnes to 798.85 tonnes on
Tuesday. The fund, which lost around 500 tonnes in 2013, has not
recorded any outflows in three weeks.   
    Among other precious metals, silver mirrored gold's
gains, rising 1.1 percent to $20.45 an ounce. 
    Platinum climbed 0.6 percent to $1,409.80 an ounce,
while palladium gained 0.7 percent to $729.25 an ounce.
 3:33 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1300.10   5.10   0.4  1286.20 1302.70  113,596
 US Silver MAR  20.395  0.054   0.3   20.125  20.515   40,566
 US Plat APR   1416.60   9.30   0.7  1394.90 1417.60    8,163
 US Pall MAR    731.10   2.05   0.3   721.90  731.90    4,313
                                                               
 Gold          1301.79  11.15   0.9  1286.40 1302.20         
 Silver         20.450  0.220   1.1   20.150  20.490
 Platinum      1409.80   7.80   0.6  1395.50 1415.50
 Palladium      729.25   4.85   0.7   724.50  731.00
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        120,785   159,851   184,987      16.4   -0.32
 US Silver       52,275    47,810    56,670     24.83    0.13
 US Platinum      8,418    10,899    13,288     16.73   -1.63
 US Palladium     6,388     5,327     5,604     16.73   -1.20
                                                               
  

 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans, Keiron Henderson, Meredith Mazzilli and
Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
