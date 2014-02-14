FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Gold Market Report
February 14, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near $1,300; eyes biggest weekly gain in 4 months

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spot gold was holding gains
near $1,300 an ounce on Friday and looked set to post its
biggest weekly gain since October as more weak U.S. data raised
fears about economic growth, burnishing the metal's appeal as a
safe-haven. 
    U.S. gold futures climbed for an eighth straight session -
their longest winning streak since July 2011.   
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased 0.15 percent to $1,300.36 an ounce
by 0024 GMT, having hit a three-month high of $1,302.61 earlier
in the session. It is up about 2.5 percent for the week - the
largest such gain since late October.
    * U.S. gold futures for April delivery were also
trading near their three-month high of $1,303.
    * U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in January and more
Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the latest signs
the economy started the year on a softer footing as unseasonably
cold weather took its toll.    
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 7.50 tonnes to
806.35 tonnes on Thursday - its biggest inflow since late
December. 
    * Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
miner, reported a big fourth-quarter loss as it took a hefty
impairment charge, cut its gold reserve estimate by 26 percent
and said costs per ounce would likely rise this year.
 
    * Top Philippine miner Philex Mining Corp sees the
start up of its Silangan copper-gold mine pushed back to as late
as 2018, a delay of more than a year, and the project's cost
rising by as much as half to $1.5 billion. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian shares edged higher in early trading on Friday,
shrugging off downbeat U.S. economic data that pressured the
dollar, which probed nearly three-week lows against the euro.  
 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China CPI 
    0200 China PPI 
    0630 France Q4 GDP 
    0700 Germany Q4 GDP 
    0900 Italy Q4 GDP 
    1000 Euro zone Q4 GDP 
    1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade 
    1330 U.S. Import prices 
    1330 U.S. Export prices 
    1415 U.S. Industrial output 
    1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index 

    PRICES AT 0024 GMT
 Metal             Last      Change    Pct chg
                                               
 Spot gold          1300.36     -1.94     -0.15
 Spot silver          20.45         0         0
 Spot platinum      1409.99     -1.76     -0.12
 Spot palladium       728.6      -0.3     -0.04
 Comex gold          1300.7       0.6      0.05
 Comex silver        20.455      0.06      0.29
 Euro                1.3678                    
 DXY                 80.318                    
                                               
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Stephen Coates)

