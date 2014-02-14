PRECIOUS-Gold holds near $1,300; eyes biggest weekly gain in 4 months

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spot gold was holding gains near $1,300 an ounce on Friday and looked set to post its biggest weekly gain since October as more weak U.S. data raised fears about economic growth, burnishing the metal's appeal as a safe-haven. U.S. gold futures climbed for an eighth straight session - their longest winning streak since July 2011. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.15 percent to $1,300.36 an ounce by 0024 GMT, having hit a three-month high of $1,302.61 earlier in the session. It is up about 2.5 percent for the week - the largest such gain since late October. * U.S. gold futures for April delivery were also trading near their three-month high of $1,303. * U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in January and more Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the latest signs the economy started the year on a softer footing as unseasonably cold weather took its toll. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 7.50 tonnes to 806.35 tonnes on Thursday - its biggest inflow since late December. * Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner, reported a big fourth-quarter loss as it took a hefty impairment charge, cut its gold reserve estimate by 26 percent and said costs per ounce would likely rise this year. * Top Philippine miner Philex Mining Corp sees the start up of its Silangan copper-gold mine pushed back to as late as 2018, a delay of more than a year, and the project's cost rising by as much as half to $1.5 billion. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares edged higher in early trading on Friday, shrugging off downbeat U.S. economic data that pressured the dollar, which probed nearly three-week lows against the euro. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China CPI 0200 China PPI 0630 France Q4 GDP 0700 Germany Q4 GDP 0900 Italy Q4 GDP 1000 Euro zone Q4 GDP 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade 1330 U.S. Import prices 1330 U.S. Export prices 1415 U.S. Industrial output 1455 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1300.36 -1.94 -0.15 Spot silver 20.45 0 0 Spot platinum 1409.99 -1.76 -0.12 Spot palladium 728.6 -0.3 -0.04 Comex gold 1300.7 0.6 0.05 Comex silver 20.455 0.06 0.29 Euro 1.3678 DXY 80.318 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Stephen Coates)