PRECIOUS-Gold steady above $1,300; on track for best week in 4 mths

* Spot gold hits fresh 3-month high, silver up 2 pct * US gold futures in longest winning streak since 2011 (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spot gold hit fresh three-month highs on Friday and looked set to post its biggest weekly gain since October as more weak U.S. data raised fears about economic growth, burnishing the metal's appeal as a safe-haven. U.S. gold futures climbed for an eighth straight session - their longest winning streak since July 2011. Traders were cautious on whether gains could be held as equities were also higher. "(The recent gains) definitely look like a short-covering rally to us. We don't see the volumes, wealth management clients are not buying," said Davis Hall, global head of foreign exchange and precious metals advisory at Credit Agricole Private Banking. Hall said there could be selling due to the rally above $1,300 as investors tried to take profits. "There is not much upside beyond $1,350. We would be sellers as we move beyond $1,320, we would be buyers again when prices fall back to $1,250." Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,308.45 an ounce by 0743 GMT, having hit a fresh three-month high of $1,310.20 earlier in the session. It is up more than 3 percent for the week - the largest such gain since mid-October. U.S. gold futures for April delivery also hit three-month peaks of $1,311. Silver climbed to its highest since November and was poised to post its second straight weekly gain. The latest boost for prices was from data on Thursday that showed U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in January and more Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the latest signs the economy started the year on a softer footing as unseasonably cold weather took its toll. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven bet during times of economic uncertainty and generally has an inverse correlation with the stock markets and the U.S. dollar. Investor sentiment seems to have improved with SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, posting its biggest inflow since late December. Holdings rose 7.50 tonnes to 806.35 tonnes on Thursday. Physical demand, meanwhile, could fall off as the price gains and the possibility of another drop keeps buyers at bay. PRICES AT 0743 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1308.45 6.15 0.47 Spot silver 20.83 0.38 1.86 Spot platinum 1417.49 5.74 0.41 Spot palladium 732.5 3.6 0.49 Comex gold 1308.6 8.5 0.65 Comex silver 20.835 0.44 2.16 Euro 1.3699 DXY 80.169 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Stephen Coates and Joseph Radford)