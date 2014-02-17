FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold hits fresh three-month high on US growth fears
February 17, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hits fresh three-month high on US growth fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gold hit fresh three-month
highs on Monday, adding to gains after posting its biggest
weekly rise in six months, as fears over U.S. economic growth
and a weaker dollar sent investors seeking the safe-haven metal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,322.24 an ounce by
0026 GMT, after hitting $1,323.76 earlier in the session - its
highest since November. The metal jumped 4 percent last week,
its biggest weekly gain since August.
    * U.S. gold futures rose for a ninth session - their
longest winning streak since July 2011.
    * U.S. manufacturing output unexpectedly fell in January,
recording its biggest drop in more than 4-1/2 years, as cold
weather disrupted production in the latest indication the
economy got off to a weak start this year.
    * Hedge fund Paulson & Co maintained its stake in the
world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Trust, in the fourth quarter, even as others exited when
bullion prices posted their biggest annual loss in 32 years.
 
    * SPDR Gold Trust's holdings fell 5.10 tonnes to 801.25
tonnes on Friday. 
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their bets in gold
futures and options to a three-month high on signs that the
Federal Reserve will not rush to cut its stimulus, Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
 
    * Gold premiums in India, the world's second-biggest
consumer of the metal after China, fell 17 percent on Friday to
their lowest in four months as buyers postponed purchases on
speculation over a possible cut in import duty soon.
        
    * Anglo American Platinum said it was suing South
Africa's AMCU for 591 million rand ($54 million) in damages it
said resulted from ongoing strike action by union members.
 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The U.S. dollar languished at six-week lows against a
basket of major currencies on Monday, still struggling to get
over more disappointing U.S. economic news. 
       
    PRICES AT 0026 GMT
 Metal             Last       Change   Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold           1322.24     3.74     0.28
 Spot silver           21.67     0.21     0.98
 Spot platinum       1425.75      1.5     0.11
 Spot palladium       737.75     3.25     0.44
 Comex gold           1322.8      4.2     0.32
 Comex silver          21.68    0.259     1.21
 Euro                 1.3704                  
 DXY                  80.056                  
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
