FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-1/2 month high as safe-haven bids support
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
February 18, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-1/2 month high as safe-haven bids support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gold drifted slightly lower on
Tuesday after scaling fresh 3-1/2 month highs early in the
session, as safe-haven bids continued to support the metal amid
a weaker U.S. dollar and concerns over economic growth. 
    Silver rose for a fourth session and was trading near its
highest since early November.  
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,327.90 by 0024
GMT, after hitting $1,332.10 earlier in the session - its
highest since November.
    * Silver rose nearly 1 percent and wasn't too far
from a 3-1/2 month high of $21.96 hit on Monday.    
    * Indonesia's PT Indosmelt plans an initial public offering
by the end of 2015 to raise about $500 million to build a gold
refinery, its president director said. 
    * India will look into relaxing gold imports curbs, but
won't let its current account deficit balloon, Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram said. 
    * Twenty two artisinal gold miners who came out of a disused
and temporarily blocked shaft near Johannesburg over the last
two days have been arrested and will be charged with illegal
mining, South African police said on Monday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * The dollar hit 6-week lows on Monday as recent weak U.S.
data cast doubt on the pace of monetary tightening, while
prospects for a new reforming government in Italy and better
euro zone growth boosted the bloc's periphery. 
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0200 China Foreign direct investment 
    0900 Euro zone Current account 
    0900 Euro zone Net investment flows 
    1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 
    1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing 
    1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index <USNAHB=ECI

    PRICES AT 0024 GMT
 Metal            Last       Change    Pct chg
                                              
 Spot gold           1327.9     -0.59    -0.04
 Spot silver          21.78      0.14     0.65
 Spot platinum      1425.25      0.75     0.05
 Spot palladium      737.75     -0.75     -0.1
 Comex gold          1328.1       9.5     0.72
 Comex silver         21.82     0.399     1.86
 Euro                1.3698                   
 DXY                 80.163                   
                                              
 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
 active months
 
 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.