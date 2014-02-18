PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 3-1/2 month high as safe-haven bids support

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gold drifted slightly lower on Tuesday after scaling fresh 3-1/2 month highs early in the session, as safe-haven bids continued to support the metal amid a weaker U.S. dollar and concerns over economic growth. Silver rose for a fourth session and was trading near its highest since early November. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,327.90 by 0024 GMT, after hitting $1,332.10 earlier in the session - its highest since November. * Silver rose nearly 1 percent and wasn't too far from a 3-1/2 month high of $21.96 hit on Monday. * Indonesia's PT Indosmelt plans an initial public offering by the end of 2015 to raise about $500 million to build a gold refinery, its president director said. * India will look into relaxing gold imports curbs, but won't let its current account deficit balloon, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said. * Twenty two artisinal gold miners who came out of a disused and temporarily blocked shaft near Johannesburg over the last two days have been arrested and will be charged with illegal mining, South African police said on Monday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar hit 6-week lows on Monday as recent weak U.S. data cast doubt on the pace of monetary tightening, while prospects for a new reforming government in Italy and better euro zone growth boosted the bloc's periphery. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment 0900 Euro zone Current account 0900 Euro zone Net investment flows 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index <USNAHB=ECI PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1327.9 -0.59 -0.04 Spot silver 21.78 0.14 0.65 Spot platinum 1425.25 0.75 0.05 Spot palladium 737.75 -0.75 -0.1 Comex gold 1328.1 9.5 0.72 Comex silver 21.82 0.399 1.86 Euro 1.3698 DXY 80.163 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)