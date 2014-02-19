FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-1/2 month high as growth worries persist
February 19, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-1/2 month high as growth worries persist

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gold eased a touch in early
trade on Wednesday but remained near the highest level in more
than three months as lingering worries about global economic
growth burnished its safe haven appeal.   
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Gold eased 0.06 percent to $1,320.20 an ounce by
0012 GMT. It touched $1,332.10 an ounce on Tuesday, the
strongest since Oct. 31, before shedding some of the gains as
investors booked profits from a three-day rally.
    * U.S. gold futures slipped 0.28 percent to
$1,320.70 an ounce.  
     * Economic data points to continued struggles around the
globe, with German investor sentiment weaker and factory
activity in New York state slowing in February.    
  
    * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.63 percent on
Friday from Thursday, and the largest silver-backed
exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust
 decreased 0.59 percent during the same period. 
    * Net gold demand fell 15 percent in 2013 as huge outflows
from physically backed investment funds outweighed record
consumer demand but that disinvestment is tailing off this year,
the World Gold Council said on Tuesday. 
    * Gold demand in India is expected to be robust in 2014 and
likely to encourage an increase in smuggling if curbs on bullion
imports remain, the World Gold Council said. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian share markets looked set for a cautious session on
Wednesday as investors keep a wary eye on interest rates in
China, though the euro left the dollar in its dust after more
soft U.S. economic data. 
    * The euro was holding broad-based gains on Wednesday,
having darted higher against the yen and sterling, while the
dollar took a hit from soft economic data and news that foreign
investors had been heavy sellers of U.S. assets. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1330 U.S. Building permits 
    1330 U.S. Housing starts 
    1330 U.S. Producer prices 
       
  Precious metals prices 0012 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1320.20   -0.79   -0.06      9.57
  Spot Silver        21.84   -0.04   -0.18     12.52
  Spot Platinum    1418.00   -1.75   -0.12      3.69
  Spot Palladium    736.47    2.97   +0.40      3.29
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1320.70   -3.70   -0.28      9.89         1516
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  21.85   -0.05   +0.00     12.80         1034
  Euro/Dollar       1.3763
  Dollar/Yen        102.25
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
