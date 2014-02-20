FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold inches up, but firm dollar drags
#Gold Market Report
February 20, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold inches up, but firm dollar drags

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gold bounced on Thursday after
falling nearly 1 percent in the previous session, but a firmer
U.S. dollar could cap gains as minutes from a U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting indicated support for continued tapering
of its bond-buying stimulus.
       
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold had climbed $1.73 to $1,312.98 an ounce
by 0026 GMT.     
    * U.S. gold fell $7.10 to $1,313.30 an ounce.
    * Minutes from the January meeting of the Fed's
policy-setting committee showed that several policymakers wanted
to hone in on the idea that their asset-purchase programme would
be trimmed in predictable, $10-billion steps unless there is a
big economic surprise this year. 
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.70 percent to
795.61 tonnes on Wednesday from 801.25 tonnes on Tuesday.
 
    * UBS hiked its forecast for average gold and silver prices
in 2014, citing a shift in investor sentiment for the
short-term. 
     * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian stocks languished in early trade on Thursday after
the Fed minutes.  
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    
    0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0700 Germany Producer prices 
    0758 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0828 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    1330 U.S. CPI 
    1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 
    1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 
    1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index 
    1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence 
 
    
  Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1312.98    1.73   +0.13      8.97
  Spot Silver        21.56    0.04   +0.19     11.08
  Spot Platinum    1413.24   -0.01   -0.00      3.34
  Spot Palladium    730.97    0.22   +0.03      2.52
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1313.30   -7.10   -0.54      9.28         1970
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  21.59   -0.27   +0.00     11.44          559
  Euro/Dollar       1.3730
  Dollar/Yen        102.23
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
