PRECIOUS-Gold inches up, but firm dollar drags

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gold bounced on Thursday after falling nearly 1 percent in the previous session, but a firmer U.S. dollar could cap gains as minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated support for continued tapering of its bond-buying stimulus. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had climbed $1.73 to $1,312.98 an ounce by 0026 GMT. * U.S. gold fell $7.10 to $1,313.30 an ounce. * Minutes from the January meeting of the Fed's policy-setting committee showed that several policymakers wanted to hone in on the idea that their asset-purchase programme would be trimmed in predictable, $10-billion steps unless there is a big economic surprise this year. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.70 percent to 795.61 tonnes on Wednesday from 801.25 tonnes on Tuesday. * UBS hiked its forecast for average gold and silver prices in 2014, citing a shift in investor sentiment for the short-term. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks languished in early trade on Thursday after the Fed minutes. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI 0700 Germany Producer prices 0758 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0828 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1330 U.S. CPI 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1312.98 1.73 +0.13 8.97 Spot Silver 21.56 0.04 +0.19 11.08 Spot Platinum 1413.24 -0.01 -0.00 3.34 Spot Palladium 730.97 0.22 +0.03 2.52 COMEX GOLD APR4 1313.30 -7.10 -0.54 9.28 1970 COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.59 -0.27 +0.00 11.44 559 Euro/Dollar 1.3730 Dollar/Yen 102.23 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)