PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 3rd week of gains, dollar weighs
February 21, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 3rd week of gains, dollar weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Friday,
pressured by a firmer dollar and having risen nearly 1 percent
in the previous session, but the precious metal was heading for
its third week of gains on a patchy recovery in the global
economy.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold eased $2.41 an ounce to $1,320.10 by 0016
GMT. The precious metal has gained more then 9 percent so far
this year as concerns over economic growth boosts its safe haven
appeal. 
    * U.S. gold rose $3.30 to $1,320.20 an ounce.       
    * Another month of slower factory activity in China and a
sharp decline in a closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing
on Thursday added to concern about the state of the global
economy. 
    * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD dropped 0.70 percent on
Wednesday from Tuesday, and the largest silver-backed
exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV
were unaltered during the same period. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * U.S. stocks and the dollar rose on Thursday on data
showing American factory activity accelerated in February at its
fastest clip in nearly four years, but surveys showing a soft
patch in China and parts of Europe dragged on global equity
markets. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    1500 U.S. Existing home sales 
       
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0016 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1320.10   -2.41   -0.18      9.56
  Spot Silver        21.73   -0.07   -0.32     11.95
  Spot Platinum    1415.99    5.79   +0.41      3.55
  Spot Palladium    734.22    0.45   +0.06      2.98
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1320.20    3.30   +0.25      9.85         1819
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  21.75    0.07   +0.00     12.29         1693
  Euro/Dollar       1.3717
  Dollar/Yen        102.42
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
