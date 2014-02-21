PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 3rd week of gains, dollar weighs

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Friday, pressured by a firmer dollar and having risen nearly 1 percent in the previous session, but the precious metal was heading for its third week of gains on a patchy recovery in the global economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased $2.41 an ounce to $1,320.10 by 0016 GMT. The precious metal has gained more then 9 percent so far this year as concerns over economic growth boosts its safe haven appeal. * U.S. gold rose $3.30 to $1,320.20 an ounce. * Another month of slower factory activity in China and a sharp decline in a closely watched gauge of U.S. manufacturing on Thursday added to concern about the state of the global economy. * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD dropped 0.70 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday, and the largest silver-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV were unaltered during the same period. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks and the dollar rose on Thursday on data showing American factory activity accelerated in February at its fastest clip in nearly four years, but surveys showing a soft patch in China and parts of Europe dragged on global equity markets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1500 U.S. Existing home sales PRICES Precious metals prices 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1320.10 -2.41 -0.18 9.56 Spot Silver 21.73 -0.07 -0.32 11.95 Spot Platinum 1415.99 5.79 +0.41 3.55 Spot Palladium 734.22 0.45 +0.06 2.98 COMEX GOLD APR4 1320.20 3.30 +0.25 9.85 1819 COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.75 0.07 +0.00 12.29 1693 Euro/Dollar 1.3717 Dollar/Yen 102.42 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)